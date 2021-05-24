newsbreak-logo
Keeping it Fresh: A Space Fridge for Long-Duration Missions

todayheadline.co
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA refrigerator for cold storage is just one of many things astronauts will need as they journey farther into space. The typical household fridge, however, is not designed to work in the absence of Earth’s gravity. From May 4 through 7, 2021, researchers from the small manufacturing company Air Squared, Purdue University, and Whirlpool Corporation completed a parabolic flight campaign with Zero Gravity Corporation in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to test the gravity independence of a system that could keep food fresh for years at a time.

