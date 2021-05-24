newsbreak-logo
Scientists measure new depths at the bottom of the hydrologic cycle

todayheadline.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe research could allow people to make predictions at the continental scale about where it might be safer to store contaminants deep underground. Hydrologists are usually interested in things like stream flow and flood predictions—water that generally resides in the top 10 metres or so of the earth. This work...

Astronomythecherawchronicle.com

A new telescope measures the expansion of the universe | Science

The so-called DESI (Dark Energy Spectroscopy Instrument) began observations from the desert in the US state of Arizona. This was announced by those responsible for the space project. The telescope is designed to map the universe in 3D with unprecedented accuracy and should give us a better view of the expansion of the universe.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Scientists Invent New Method for Producing Synthetic DNA

Chemically synthesized short DNA sequences are extremely important ingredients with countless uses in research laboratories, hospitals, and in industry, like in the method for identifying COVID-19. Phosphoramidites are necessary building blocks in the production of DNA sequences, but they are unstable, and break quickly. PhD Alexander Sandahl (Professor Kurt Gothelf’s group) has, in collaboration with a researcher in Professor Troels Skrydstrup’s group, developed a new patented way to quickly and efficiently manufacture the unstable building blocks immediately before they are to be used, and thus streamline DNA production.
SciencePhys.org

Scientists reveal unprecedentedly versatile new DNA staining probe

A group of scientists at Nagoya University, Japan, have developed an incredibly versatile DNA fluorescent dye, named 'Kakshine' after a former NU student of its members, Dr. Kakishi Uno, but it also means to make the nucleus shine brightly, since the nucleus is pronounced 'Kaku' in Japanese. Dr. Uno, with Dr. Yoshikatsu Sato and Nagisa Sugimoto, the other two members of the research team at the Institute of Transformative Bio-Molecules (ITbM), succeeded in developing a DNA binding fluorescent dye with the pyrido cyanine backbone, which satisfied the three principal qualities required of such a dye—that it have high selectivity for DNA, ability to use visible light with limited phototoxicity, and be applicable to a wide range of organisms—in a way that no previous dye has been able to.
SciencePosted by
Forbes

Scientists Find New Kind Of Crystal In Debris From Trinity Nuclear Test

The dawn of the nuclear age spawned a new kind of matter, and scientists just discovered a piece of it. When the world’s first nuclear weapon exploded on July 16, 1945 in the desert outside Alamogordo, New Mexico, it vaporized the test tower that had held the bomb, blasted a 80-meter wide crater in the desert floor, and fused the sand into a layer of glass 2cm thick for 300 meters in every direction. The world had never seen so much destructive power.
Chemistrytmrblog.com

Scientists develop new eco-technique for hydrogen production

A research team at the Department of Gas Processing, Hydrogen and Special Technologies in collaboration with the Research Center for Fundamental Problems of Thermophysics and Mechanics carried out theoretical and experimental studies in heat transfer, hydrodynamics, diffusion during pyrolysis of methane in a layer of molten tin. The study is...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists provide a new approach to model infectious diseases

In the midst of a devastating global pandemic of wildlife origin and with future spillovers imminent as humans continue to come into closer contact with wildlife, infectious-disease models that consider the full ecological and anthropological contexts of disease transmission are critical to the health of all life. Existing models are...
ChemistryEurekAlert

Scientists to present new findings on atoms, molecules, and optics

Tuesday, May 25, 2021--Physicists will share work on atoms, simple molecules, electrons, and light--and how they all interact--during the 52nd Annual Meeting of the American Physical Society Division of Atomic, Molecular and Optical Physics (DAMOP). Held May 31 through June 4, 2021, the virtual meeting features subjects ranging from the...
ScienceScience Daily

Scientists find solution to measure harmful plastic particles in human sewage

Scientists have got up close and personal with human sewage to determine how best to measure hidden and potentially dangerous plastics. As the way microplastics are measured and counted varies from place to place, there is no agreed understanding of the weight of the problem. Until scientists can agree on one way of measuring them, life on land and sea will continue to ingest who knows how much plastic, affecting health for generations.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Gravitational Wave Propagation and Polarizations in the Teleparallel analog of Horndeski Gravity

Sebastian Bahamonde, Maria Caruana, Konstantinos F. Dialektopoulos, Viktor Gakis, Manuel Hohmann, Jackson Levi Said, Emmanuel N. Saridakis, Joseph Sultana. Gravitational waves (GWs) have opened a new window on fundamental physics in a number of important ways. The next generation of GW detectors may reveal more information about the polarization structure of GWs. Additionally, there is growing interest in theories of gravity beyond GR. One such theory which remains viable within the context of recent measurements of the speed of propagation of GWs is the teleparallel analogue of Horndeski gravity. In this work, we explore the polarization structure of this newly proposed formulation of Horndeski theory. In curvature-based gravity, Horndeski theory is almost synonymous with extensions to GR since it spans a large portion of these possible extensions. We perform this calculation by taking perturbations about a Minkowski background and consider which mode propagates. The result is that the polarization structure depends on the choice of model parameters in the teleparallel Horndeski Lagrangian with a maximum of seven propagating degrees of freedom. While the curvature-based Horndeski results follows as a particular limit within this setup, we find a much richer structure of both massive and massless cases which produce scalar--vector--tensor propagating degrees of freedom. We also find that the GW polarization that emerges from the teleparallel analogue of Horndeski gravity results in analogous massive and massless modes which take on at most four polarizations in the massless sector and two scalar ones in the massive sector. In none of the cases do we find vector polarizations.
Earth Sciencelabmanager.com

New Study Shines Light on Hazards of Earth's Largest Volcano

MIAMI, FL — Scientists from the University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science analyzed ground movements measured by Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) satellite data and GPS stations to precisely model where magma intruded and how magma influx changed over time, as well as where faults under the flanks moved without generating significant earthquakes. The GPS network is operated by the US Geological Survey's Hawaii Volcano Observatory.
Earth ScienceScience Daily

Slushy iceberg aggregates control calving timing on Greenland's Jakobshavn Isbræ

Shortly before Jakobshavn Isbræ, a tidewater glacier in Greenland, calves massive chunks of ice into the ocean, there's a sudden change in the slushy collection of icebergs floating along the glacier's terminus, according to a new paper led by the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES) at CU Boulder. The work, published in Nature Geoscience, shows that a relaxation in the thick aggregate of icebergs floating at the glacier-ocean boundary occurs up to an hour before calving events. This finding may help scientists better understand future sea-level rise scenarios and could also help them predict when major episodes of calving are about to occur.
WildlifeScience Daily

Fish adapt to ocean acidification by modifying gene expression

Human-driven global change is challenging the scientific community to understand how marine species might adapt to predicted environmental conditions in the near-future (e.g. hypoxia, ocean warming, and ocean acidification). The effects of the uptake of anthropogenic atmospheric CO2 by oceans affects (i.e. ocean acidification) propagate across the biological hierarchy, from changes in the building blocks of life at nano-scales to organism, physiology and behaviour through ecosystem processes and their properties.
ChemistryPhys.org

Research team discovers that it takes some heat to form ice on graphene

In a paper published in Nature Communications, the research team details the complex physical processes at work to understand the chemistry of ice formation. The molecular-level perspective of this process may help in predicting the formation and melting of ice, from individual crystals to glaciers and ice sheets. The latter being crucial to quantify environmental transformation in connection with climate change and global warming.
ScienceEos

A Deep Dive into Organic Carbon Distribution in Hadal Trenches

Hadal trenches are one of the ocean’s most extreme and least studied regions. Hadal zones, which begin at depths of around 6,000 meters, were once thought to be “biological deserts,” but over time they have been shown to be teeming with life. However, the distribution and source of organic carbon in hadal sediments are still not well understood.
SciencePosted by
UPI News

Scientists alarmed by mercury levels found at bottom of Pacific Ocean

May 26 (UPI) -- For the first time, scientists have directly measured mercury deposition within some of the deepest ocean trenches on the planet. The record-setting measurements -- detailed Wednesday in the journal Scientific Reports -- revealed unprecedented levels of the heavy, silvery element at the bottom of Pacific. Mercury,...
AstronomyPhys.org

Study aids understanding of invisible but mighty particles

Tiny charged electrons and protons which can damage satellites and alter the ozone have revealed some of their mysteries to University of Otago scientists. In a study published in Geophysical Research Letters, the group looked at charged particles interacting with a type of radio wave called "EMIC' – a wave generated in Earth's radiation belts (invisible rings of charged particles orbiting the Earth).
AstronomyNewswise

Experiments validate the possibility of helium rain in Jupiter and Saturn

Newswise — Nearly 40 years ago, scientists first predicted the existence of helium rain inside planets composed primarily of hydrogen and helium, such as Jupiter and Saturn. However, achieving the experimental conditions necessary to validate this hypothesis hasn’t been possible – until now. In a paper published today by Nature,...