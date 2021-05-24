Raiders come to terms with first-round pick Leatherwood

With the NFL draft in the rearview mirror, the Las Vegas Raiders and their first-round selection continue to be questioned. When it comes to their first-round picks, the Raiders just can’t seem to catch a break from the media. Let’s make this clear, this isn’t a reflection of the players nor their talent. The decision to draft these players falls on the shoulders of management and how they value them. The organization’s picks have been second-guessed to the point of redundancy every offseason. 2021 has been no different for the Silver and Black. Many experts believe that the Raiders’ selection of Alabama’s Alex Leatherwood in the first round’s a reach. This is in spite of general manager Mike Mayock being on record saying that Leatherwood’s going to help them re-establish the power run game.