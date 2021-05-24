newsbreak-logo
Raiders come to terms with first-round pick Leatherwood

By Vincent Bonsignore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Raiders potentially solved a big problem by drafting Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood in the first round of last month’s NFL draft. The 6-foot-5, 312-pound linemen is now expected to be the Day 1 starter at right tackle after the club came to terms with the 17th overall pick Monday.

