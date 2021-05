Another big soccer weekend has come and gone, with most attention paid to the one game that did NOT take place as scheduled, when hundreds of Man United fans protesting the Glazer family led to Sunday's home game vs. Liverpool to be postponed. Elsewhere, Sergio Aguero turned on the style to help Man City to another victory ahead of his exit in June, Juventus remained somewhat in the race for a top four finish in Italy, and La Liga's title race continues to buzz as Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona all won to remain locked in battle.