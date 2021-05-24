Man pleads guilty to financial cards, firearm crimes

A man facing multiple felony cases in the 1st District Court involving financial card, firearm and controlled substance crimes pleaded guilty to amended charges on Monday. Kyle Alan Lewis, 26, pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree unlawful acquisition of a financial card, one count of third-degree possession of a firearm by a restricted person and additional charges for controlled substances. As part of a plea agreement, over 25 charges were dismissed in the nine pending cases before the court.