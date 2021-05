The Heritage High School girls’ golf team will begin play on Monday, May 10 in the Class 4A state golf tournament. The Jaguars’ squad of Kodi Nolen, Maddie Sanders, Trinity Conard, Cate Swize and Brynlea Caldwell will tee off in separate groups starting at 8:10 a.m. at the Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle. The second and final round will be on Tuesday.