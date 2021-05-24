'I live in fear' - Midlands man on the horror of Nepal's current Covid surge
An Offaly man living in Kathmandu, Nepal, has spoken of the horror unfolding there as the country grapples with a deadly surge in Covid-19 cases and fatalities. Kilcormac native Jonathan Clarke now calls Kathmandu home as he lives and works there in the shadows of the Himalayas. The South Asian country is facing a monumental battle with Covid-19 as hospitals struggle and oxygen supplies, PPE and vaccines run short.www.leinsterleader.ie