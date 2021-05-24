'I live in fear' - Midlands man on the horror of Nepal's current Covid surge

From high on the side of Mount Everest, Bishnu Gurung could hear the steady drone of helicopters landing in Base Camp, nearly 6,000 vertical feet below. The 52-year-old guide couldn’t tell if the flights were rescuing sick climbers or possibly shuttling in more people from COVID hot spots like Kathmandu. Either way, it wasn’t good. He looked down and could see his client ratcheting painstakingly up the Lhotse Face. Bishnu edged his crampons against the slope as he moved slowly into Camp III and dropped his load of supplies. After 30 years of working on Everest, the mountain had become almost like a second home. Although he couldn’t see Base Camp, he had heard rumors from other guides and climbers that the coronavirus was raging across the nylon metropolis.