'I live in fear' - Midlands man on the horror of Nepal's current Covid surge

By Justin Kelly
leinsterleader.ie
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Offaly man living in Kathmandu, Nepal, has spoken of the horror unfolding there as the country grapples with a deadly surge in Covid-19 cases and fatalities. Kilcormac native Jonathan Clarke now calls Kathmandu home as he lives and works there in the shadows of the Himalayas. The South Asian country is facing a monumental battle with Covid-19 as hospitals struggle and oxygen supplies, PPE and vaccines run short.

