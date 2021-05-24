newsbreak-logo
Rachel Noerdlinger is the first Black female partner at public strategy firm Mercury. She leads strategic communications and crisis management, specializing in community engagement and public affairs. In her three decades in communications, she has been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post and the New York Daily News. That's in part because of her social justice efforts. She is a board member of the New York Civil Liberties Union and the publicist for the Rev. Al Sharpton and his National Action Network. Noerdlinger, who has arranged press coverage of injustices perpetrated against Black men, routinely mentors women of color entering the public relations industry.

