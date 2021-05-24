Can Chicago Bears get the most out of Borom?

The Blue Zone has you covered with some prop bets for the Blue Devils' series against Louisville:. Everything about this series points in the direction of must-win for the Blue Devils. Duke is currently 19-18 (9-15 in the ACC), sits at No. 53 in the RPI and has only won two series in conference play. That all equates to the Blue Devils coming out swinging on the road, but Louisville will likely be too tough to handle. The Cardinals are three days removed from a 7-2 victory against No. 3 Vanderbilt, and have consistently been an elite group within the ACC the entire year. The metrics bear this out as well, with Louisville being in the top-five of the conference in key stats such as batting average and stolen bases. Don't be shocked if Duke makes it interesting in two of the contests, but I have a hard time seeing the Blue Devils picking up a win this weekend.