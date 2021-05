On April 9 a resident of the village called the Antwerp Police about the laws on fishing. He was givien the Ohio DNR phone number for asking them about the fishing laws. On April 11 a resident reported that her sister had recently been staying with her and she suspected her sister of abusing drugs. The resident reported she found hypodermic syringes that contained suspected heroin in the sister’s belongings. The officer investigated and found several items of drug nature and taken to the BCI&I for testing and the report will be forwarded to the Paulding County Prosecutor.