newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers on Hewlett Packard Enterprise And S&P 500

By Craig Jones
Benzinga
 3 days ago

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova advised a viewer, who has $8,000 to invest, to put $5,000 to SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) and use the rest to buy large S&P 500 stocks. Shannon Saccocia said the challenge with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) is...

www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P 500#S P 500#Company Servers#Cnbc#Spdr S P 500 Etf Trust#Traders#Fast Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Maxar, American Tower, More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal said he is a very big believer in the aerospace and defense sector. He said he doesn't know Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE: MAXR) and he advised his viewer to do the research, but he is worried about the amount of its debt. He would make sure Maxar can cover it before buying the stock.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: HP Q2 Earnings

Shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share were up 82.35% year over year to $0.93, which beat the estimate of $0.89. Revenue of $15,877,000,000 rose by 27.33% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $15,000,000,000. Outlook.
StocksZacks.com

Top Analyst Reports for Alibaba, salesforce.com & Morgan Stanley

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) and Morgan Stanley (MS). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Harbor Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Harbor Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
MarketsBenzinga

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 27

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Brenda Vingiello said she still likes CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS). She sees it as a great play on health care costs coming down over the longer term. Jim Lebenthal is a buyer of CBS Corporation Common Stock (NASDAQ: VIAC). Stephen Weiss wants to...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Boeing, Intel Lead The DIA Higher Thursday

U.S. indices were trading higher Thursday following better-than-expected U.S. jobless numbers as well as reports that President Joe Biden will propose a $6-trillion budget. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished higher by 0.39% to $344.60. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed lower by 0.37%...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Pre-Open Stock Movers 05/28: (AMC) (ITRM) (YEXT) Higher; (PRVB) (HPQ) (BIG) Lower (more...)

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) 19.4% HIGHER; adds to gains on WSB/Reddit trade. Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) 17% HIGHER; announced that the Company participated in a late-cycle meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) yesterday. During the meeting, the FDA shared issues still under review regarding the Company’s new drug application (“NDA”) for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections in patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen and the Company responded to these issues. The FDA has determined that an Advisory Committee meeting is not currently necessary. The review of the NDA is ongoing and the Company was informed that the FDA continues to work toward the PDUFA goal date of July 25, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Dell Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results. Earnings per share rose 58.96% year over year to $2.13, which beat the estimate of $1.61. Revenue of $24,499,000,000 up by 11.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $23,400,000,000. Outlook.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksStreet.Com

AMC, HP, Cathie Wood and Bitcoin – On TheStreet Friday

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report shares rip higher for a fifth straight day on more Reddit-driven meme-stock buying and expectations of a back-to-normal summer, HP Inc. (HPQ) - Get Report falls on concerns that back-to-work will dent future PC sales, and Cathie Wood (ARKK) - Get Report blames Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Report Elon Musk and the “ESG Movement” for Bitcoin’s drop.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Today's Stock Market News & Events: 5/28/2021

Today will be a jam-packed day to close to the week and the trading month featuring personal income, consumer spending, and core inflation data. An advance report on trade in goods deficit, the Chicago purchasing managers' index (PMI), and the consumer sentiment index are on the docket too. The following...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Rusell 2000 index surges 2% Wednesday and gains in energy, consumer discretionary keep S&P, Dow afloat

The Dow finished barely positive Wednesday on its 125th birthday but the broader market clinched modest gains, powered by a rise in energy and consumer discretionary as investors appeared to grow assured that the Federal Reserve wouldn't react to rising inflation by rapidly withdrawing easy-money policies. Against the backdrop, the Russell 2000 index closed up around 2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained less than 0.1%, while the S&P 500 index edged 0.2% higher at 4,196. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed up 0.6% to reach around 13,738. Shares of Ford Motor Co. shot up 8.5% after the vehicle maker said it planned to spend $30 billion on vehicle electrification by 2025, up from a previously stated goal of $22 billion in EV spending. Meanwhile, Senate lawmakers grilled the heads of banking giants JPMorgan Chase & Co. , Citigroup Inc. Morgan Stanley , Bank of America Corp. , Wells Fargo & Co. and Goldman Sachs . In other corporate news, shares of Amazon finished up 0.2% after its announcement to by MGM.
StocksStreet.Com

Nvidia, Costco, Salesforce, Apple and GDP - 5 Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, May 27:. Stock futures fluctuated Thursday as investors awaited the latest data on U.S. economic growth, hoping the reading provides clues on whether rising price pressures will be transitory as the Federal Reserve repeatedly has suggested. Contracts linked to the Dow...
StocksBenzinga

Why Carvana's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares are trading higher after RBC Capital initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $300 price target. RBC Capital listed Carvana as one of its top internet stocks. Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Icahn Enterprises's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 7, 2021, Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on June 30, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. Icahn Enterprises, which has a current dividend per share of $2.0, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for May 28, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 13.9% at current price levels.