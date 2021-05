The defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning looked like one of the best teams in the NHL, for the first half of the season. While they didn’t exactly limp across the finish line, they did only manage to finish third in the Central Division, with 75 points. The Florida Panthers were quietly one of the most solid teams in the NHL, as they finished second in the division, with 79 points. While, on paper, Tampa looks to be the better team, paper doesn’t determine playoff results. This betting preview for the Lightning vs Panthers NHL Playoffs matchup will provide game info, betting trends, NHL odds and a prediction for Game 1 of this series.