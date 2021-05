This is the game that fantasy managers who have Machado rostered have been waiting for. Machado finally stuffed the stat sheet for the first time in weeks. He launched a 431 foot home run in the 5th inning that came off the bat at 110 MPH. Then Machado came up in the 6th with the bases loaded and promptly unloaded the bases with a bases clearing triple. Hopefully this is a sign of things to come for Machado, as his stats are due for a serious bounce back with the way he has hit the ball this season.