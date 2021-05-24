Raptis Lodges Plans for Gold Coast Tower

Plans for a two-tower residential complex across the street from the five-tower Presidential Towers complex in the West Loop have hit paper. This is the 3,874th plan we’ve seen for 601 West Monroe Street in the last 20 years, but it appears to be the one with the best chance of succeeding. The other ones were pretty, and interesting, and we really liked the sloping BP Americas Headquarters put together by SMDP. But the new plan from Vancouver firm Pacific Reach isn’t just models and renderings and real estate folks talking to their own bellybuttons. This is actually in black-and-white on paper in City Hall.