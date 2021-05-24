newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Raptis Lodges Plans for Gold Coast Tower

By Ted Tabet
theurbandeveloper.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold Coast property developer Jim Raptis has lodged a development application for a high-rise apartment tower at Broadbeach. Raptis, under the entity Patmos Development Management, wants to build a 40-storey Koichi Takada-designed tower comprising 134 apartments on a 1550sq m site. If realised, the building at 6-8 George Avenue would...

www.theurbandeveloper.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Renewal#Lodges#The Gold Coast#The Tower#Luxury Properties#Residential Construction#Light Rail#Raptis Lodges Plans#Gold Coast Tower#Oracle Tower#Biarritz#Olympus#Monte Carlo#Moroccan#Chevron Renaissance#Asx#The Raptis Group#Paul Little#The Star Group#The Dorsett Hotel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

CMK plans 299-unit South Loop tower

CMK Companies is planning a 299-unit residential tower in the South Loop, a project that would rise near three major apartment complexes the developer has already built. The filing for the 30-story building at 1400 S. Wabash Avenue comes about a year after CMK paid $6 million for the site. The seller was American Landmark Properties, which received approval in 2014 for a 296-unit apartment building. That project never broke ground.
Economytheurbandeveloper.com

Double Penthouse Deal Tops Gold Coast Tower

Spyre Group has sold out their fourth development on the Gold Coast before completing the showroom as buyers flock to the region. The Greenmount project recorded a sizeable $7.1 million sale to a local buyer who amalgamated the top penthouses of the 12-storey development. The majority of the buyers had...
Lifestyleblooloop.com

Pico Play advises new Gold Coast surf park

Pico Play, a global leader in the planning, design, development and construction of world-class themed attractions and entertainment, is consulting on the creation of a new surf park on Australia’s famed Gold Coast. The development, proposed as part of The Club at Parkwood Village features a WhiteWater West Endless Surf...
Chicago, ILchicagoarchitecture.org

Two-Tower West Loop Skyscraper Plan Advanced

Plans for a two-tower residential complex across the street from the five-tower Presidential Towers complex in the West Loop have hit paper. This is the 3,874th plan we’ve seen for 601 West Monroe Street in the last 20 years, but it appears to be the one with the best chance of succeeding. The other ones were pretty, and interesting, and we really liked the sloping BP Americas Headquarters put together by SMDP. But the new plan from Vancouver firm Pacific Reach isn’t just models and renderings and real estate folks talking to their own bellybuttons. This is actually in black-and-white on paper in City Hall.
Miami, FLthenextmiami.com

Revealed: 501 First Tower Planned In Downtown Miami With 448 Units

Plans for yet another tower in downtown Miami have been quietly revealed by developer Aria Group, with marketing now underway. The new tower is called 501 First. It will include 448 residential units on levels 4 to 36 of the tower. Prices start from the $300s, with studio, 1 and...
House RentMATC Times

Gold Coast Furnished Apt for Rent

GREAT APT, SUPER LOCATIONAddy: 21 W Goethe St., 4EGOLD COAST GEMPartially furnished studio apartment available. An updated kitchen highlights this spacious studio. Outside your door are all of the shops, restaurants and conveniences that make this place a great place.Gold Coast Furnished Studio Apt for rentLight kitchen with plenty and tall cabinets. Walk-through closet to bathroomQueen-size bed & headboard, dining table, desk & chair, sofa, TV & stand, leaning bookcase, wall dcor.CarpetedCurrent tenant will vacate at end of April.Plenty storage areasBasic cableWell kept buildingBuilding LaundryDoormanPool / Deck / BBQNear All/Super Convenient (Supermarket, Coffee Shops, Chain Pharmacies, Red Line Train, etc.)Please contact either:Thomas Alcorn, Listing BrokerColdwell Banker Realty1338 W Madison St.Chicago, IL 60607Phone 312.480.0933 Fax 973.937.6409orRay Sottilare Regional Operations Manager972-993-7159Alex Parker Senior Account Manager972-993-7160HomeRiver Group-Illinois600 W Cermak Ave Ste 2A2Chicago, IL 60616.
Real Estatenewsbrig.com

$15M private island lair features underground car wash entry

This wild mansion located on a private island in Minnesota comes with an especially unique amenity: unlimited underground car washes. A one-of-a-kind home fit for a mysterious international spy is located on Lake Minnetonka, and has just listed for $15 million. To get to the home, the owner must wheel through an underground tunnel — complete with car wash — to park in an eight-car garage.
Texas Stateurbanize.city

Texas developer planning two more Fulton Market towers

Dallas-based developer Trammell Crow Company is doubling down on its commitment to Chicago's Fulton Market District with plans to build a 410-foot-tall office tower and a 359-foot-tall apartment complex along Carroll Avenue between May and Aberdeen streets. Trammell Crow submitted a single zoning application for both buildings. Under the plan...
TravelUnofficial Networks

Cranmore Ski Resort's Plan For Lodge & Condos in Newly Developed Base Village

Cranmore Mountain Resort in New Hampshire introduced the next phase of their base village expansion, as they announced a new base lodge and condominium development that is scheduled to be partially open by the 2022-2023 season. The building will house four floors: the first two will be devoted to base lodge amenities, and the top levels will be residential condominiums. The base lodge area will feature a private locker room for residents, public lockers, restrooms, a ski gear store, a food pavilion, an indoor seating space, a coffee shop, and a bar with a slopeside outdoor deck. It sounds like this will replace their current base lodge setup.
Real EstatePosted by
Daily Mail

Property developers are blasted for booting vulnerable residents out of housing commission building overlooking Sydney Harbour and advertising $12million apartments as a 'level of luxury the address deserves'

Property developers have been slammed over the marketing of an iconic public housing building which is being transformed into a block of luxury million dollar apartments. The Sirius building overlooking Sydney Harbour is being redeveloped into 76 'reimagined' apartments with one-bedroom units starting at $1.7million and up to $12 million for a penthouse.
Worldroutesonline.com

Gold Coast-Adelaide flights at record levels with new service

Flights between the Gold Coast and Adelaide will climb to 25 per cent above pre-COVID-19 levels when a new Qantas Gold Coast-Adelaide service takes off in June. The service, which will start at four times a week and become daily in time for school holidays, will add almost 70,000 additional seats to the route annually.
House Rentyochicago.com

A River North / Gold Coast K-plan 2-bedroom at Chestnut Place

Chestnut Place has a hyper-convenient location at the corner of State and Chestnut, on the border of the Gold Coast and River North neighborhoods. Restaurants, bars, coffee shops, posh boutiques, grocery stores, and CTA bus and train stops are all just steps from the building. It’s an exciting, fun spot to live in.
New York City, NYPosted by
Millionacres

Macy's Plans To Add Tower to NYC Flagship Store

FREE - Guide To Real Estate Investing. Take the first step towards building real wealth by signing up for our comprehensive guide to real estate investing. *By submitting your email you consent to us keeping you informed about updates to our website and about other products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
Los Angeles, CAurbanize.city

$60-million facelift planned for the U.S. Bank Tower

Nearly one year after purchasing the U.S. Bank Tower as a steep discount, Silverstein Properties has announced plans for a $60-million revamp of the landmark Downtown skyscraper. Upgrades to the 73-story tower will be focused on common areas, including its main entrance and lobby, will add a juice and cocktail...