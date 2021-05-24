Raptis Lodges Plans for Gold Coast Tower

GREAT APT, SUPER LOCATIONAddy: 21 W Goethe St., 4EGOLD COAST GEMPartially furnished studio apartment available. An updated kitchen highlights this spacious studio. Outside your door are all of the shops, restaurants and conveniences that make this place a great place.Gold Coast Furnished Studio Apt for rentLight kitchen with plenty and tall cabinets. Walk-through closet to bathroomQueen-size bed & headboard, dining table, desk & chair, sofa, TV & stand, leaning bookcase, wall dcor.CarpetedCurrent tenant will vacate at end of April.Plenty storage areasBasic cableWell kept buildingBuilding LaundryDoormanPool / Deck / BBQNear All/Super Convenient (Supermarket, Coffee Shops, Chain Pharmacies, Red Line Train, etc.)Please contact either:Thomas Alcorn, Listing BrokerColdwell Banker Realty1338 W Madison St.Chicago, IL 60607Phone 312.480.0933 Fax 973.937.6409orRay Sottilare Regional Operations Manager972-993-7159Alex Parker Senior Account Manager972-993-7160HomeRiver Group-Illinois600 W Cermak Ave Ste 2A2Chicago, IL 60616.