Fire Delays Traffic on Highway 10

The culvert work/detour on CSAH 6 in Victor Township, which was expected to be completed and open to traffic Monday (May 17), is now expected to continue into next week due to delays with the County Ditch 10 culvert improvement work. Due to the proximity of private utilities to the culvert that is being installed, the utility companies will need time to relocate their facilities to accommodate the work. It is the goal to have the culvert work completed and the Highway 6 closure removed as soon as possible, which is now expected to be in the week of May 24. A detour route has been posted. Drivers who have violated the detour notice over the last week have been ticketed for attempting to drive through the detour.