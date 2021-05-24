newsbreak-logo
Fire Delays Traffic on Highway 10

etvnews.com
 3 days ago

Traffic is being delayed in both directions on Highway 10, four miles south of Emery due to an incident fire. The Utah Department of Transportation announced that delays will be expected to be more than 15 minutes. At this time, no information has been released on the cause of the...

etvnews.com
#Traffic#Fire Department#Transportation Department#Etv News#Directions#Emery
