WINK Streaming Announces Release of WINK Media Router 2.0 Firmware

Warhammer is getting its own streaming service. Earlier today, Games Workshop announced Warhammer+, a new app that will serve as the home for a slate of new Warhammer-related animated content. Details about the exact nature of Warhammer+ were vague - Games Workshop described it as a "bespoke app created by a big name in VOD content" that can be used on tablets and apps and can be streamed to TVs. Warhammer+ will serve as the home to a full slate of upcoming Warhammer animated projects, including Angels of Death, Hammer and Bolter, and The Exodite, all of which have some sort of previews available online. Notably, the animated projects include stories set in the worlds of both Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, indicating that Games Workshop is trying to build awareness about more than its flagship game. More information about the Warhammer+ app will be released on June 23rd.