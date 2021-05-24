newsbreak-logo
WINK Streaming Announces Release of WINK Media Router 2.0 Firmware

 3 days ago

WINK Streaming is announcing the release of its WINK Media Router 2.0 Firmware, the ultimate combination of live media management, user controls, authentication, and statistical analysis. The WINK Media Router 2.0 Firmware is available now at www.winkstreaming.com as a free upgrade to all licensed users of the original release and virtual machine instances.

#Wink#Video Streaming#Streaming Video#Web Access#Streaming Media#Streaming Solutions#Hls#Mpd#Rtmp#Authentication Groups#Oauth#Forges#Rtsp#Otp#Media Router Development#Technology Wink Streaming#Wink Media Routers#Firmware Upgrades#Authentication Solutions#Feature
