3rd-BEL, $96K, Alw/Opt. Clm, 4yo/up, 1m, 2:02 p.m. ET. Wertheimer and Frere's undefeated Grade I winner HAPPY SAVER (Super Saver) is slated to make his first start since October in this one-mile allowance/optional claiming affair early on Friday's card at Belmont. Debuting last June with a powerful 5 1/2-length score going seven local furlongs that earned 'TDN Rising Star' honors. Repeating with a four-length success when stretched out to two turns at Saratoga, the homebred passed his first stakes test in annexing the Federico Tesio S. at Laurel. Eschewing a try at the GI Preakness S. to take on older horses in the GI Jockey Club Gold Cup, the chestnut earned a hard-fought victory over subsequent G1 Dubai World Cup hero Mystic Guide (Ghostzapper). Trainer Todd Pletcher decided not to try the colt in the GI Breeders' Cup Classic and instead prepare him for a 4-year-old campaign, and Happy Saver shows a half-dozen breezes split evenly between Palm Beach Downs and Saratoga, most recently going five furlongs in 1:01 3/5 (3/13) May 21 at the Spa. TJCIS PPs —@JBiancaTDN.