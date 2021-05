Ahead of ‘The Voice’ finale, get to know more about one of this season’s talented finalists, Kenzie Wheeler, who will be representing team Kelly Clarkson in the finals. Kenzie Wheeler is one of five artists who’s hoping to win season 20 of The Voice during the May 25 finale. Kenzie is Kelly Clarkson’s only remaining artist in the competition, and he’ll be going up against Blake Shelton’s two singers — Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young — as well as John Legend’s final singer, Victor Solomon, and Nick Jonas‘ finalist, Rachel Mac. During part one of the finale on May 24, all of the finalists performed two times in hopes of earning enough of America’s votes to be declared the winner. Here’s more to know about Kenzie: