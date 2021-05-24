newsbreak-logo
Getting away scot-free: Hundreds of Shropshire fly-tipping incidents - but only 13 fines issued

By Nick Humphreys
Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFly-tippers dumping waste across Shropshire are largely going unpunished, new figures reveal. Incidents of illegal dumping have increased significantly in the last year, partly driven by the closure of official tips during periods of lockdown. But new statistics, which largely pre-date Covid, show how difficult it is for councils to...

