Ever since its launch in 2001, Millionaire Match has had a solid reputation and credibility. This dating site is not for casual hookups and it is for more serious encounters. That doesn’t mean that it’s a site where people sign up to find marriage, though. So basically, it’s more serious than casual dating sites but not built for providing outcomes that end in marriage. Due to this reason, we refer to Millionaire Match as the – site that’s in-between.