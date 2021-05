We have seen how dangerous the Covid-19 virus is and the damage it can do, and around the world we have learnt the hard way that we can’t drop our guard. It is important, however, in recognising the threat it poses, and in seeing what might be yet another breach of hotel quarantine in Australia, that we don’t ascribe magical powers to this virus. To infect a person it has to do something very straightforward: it needs to be physically transferred from one person to another.