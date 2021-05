As we kick off the month of May, Mental Health Awareness Month, we want to celebrate the milestones of mental health programming in our rural communities. It all started back in 1965. Dr. Robert Pfeiler traveled down to Winona from St. Paul to have a conversation with a group of community members about an idea. Dr. Pfeiler, who was the Assistant Medical Director for the State of Minnesota at the time, had been learning about a new model of mental health centers that were popping up around the state. Back in the 1960s, mental health care was often a privilege for the rich and it has been fashionable for the wealthy and prominent to go to a psychiatrist. The new mental health centers made assistance available to all who needed it.