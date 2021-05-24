Telford school benefits from laptop donation by supermarket

Laptops must be returned using one of the dates and processes below. Please do not bring your laptop to the school offices outside of these dates. Senior Laptop Return will be part of “Senior Clearance for Graduation”. This event will be Friday, June 4, 2021. Please bring both your laptop and your laptop charger to the school. Enter the school using Door #4. The commons will be lined with tables for laptop return. You will complete a laptop status form and return the laptop to the table that correlates to your LAST NAME alpha, where the laptop will be inspected, and your senior clearance for laptop will be marked.