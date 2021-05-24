newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Peter Rhodes on a Star Trek landmark, the Breadstick Party and cops who aren't up to coppering

By Peter Rhodes
Shropshire Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead the latest column from Peter Rhodes. Our changing language. Thank you for your examples of the nursery-talk of children and grandchildren that has found a place in your grown-up family conversations. It is somehow comforting to know there are adult discussions in which policemen are sleepymen, squirrels are squiggles and biscuits with jam are Dommie Dadgens.

www.shropshirestar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cameron
Person
William Shatner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Sugar#Squirrels#Cops Police#White Bread#Star Trek#Comedy Star#The Breadstick Party#Northamptonshire#Nursery#Klingons#All American#Affection#Drama#Childhood#Grown Ups#Captain Kirk#Mr Farage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Arts
News Break
Documentaries
Related
TV Seriesmultiversitycomics.com

“Star Trek: Year Five” #20

Last year, I wrote a column about Star Trek storylines I wanted to see explored in future, and the first choice was, unsurprisingly, the Vulcan Time of Awakening. I described Surak, the father of Vulcan logic, as his people’s messiah, and it’s true, he saved them from themselves, but Star Trek is a humanistic series, and no one is perfect, which is something that IDW Publishing’s “Star Trek: Year Five” #20 brilliantly unravels. Minor spoilers after the jump.
TV Seriesmetafilter.com

Star Trek: The Next Generation

Wesley succumbs to peer pressure from his new Academy friends, and it's up to Picard to turn his chair backwards and get real with him. • Moore developed the idea with his friend Naren Shankar, who had completed a Writer's Guild internship with the show the previous season. Shankar recalled, "Ron had been in ROTC in college and we were both into military history. We wanted to do a show set at Starfleet Academy and pick up where Wesley was with his life."
CelebritiesDen of Geek

Did BTS Invent Star Trek?

Last night, K-pop band BTS appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert as part of their current promotional tour for new summer bop Butter. In addition to performing Butter (for the second time ever, after this past weekend’s Billboard Music Awards, where the band took home all four of the awards for which they were nominated), the seven-member global phenomenon performed a group comedy sketch. In it, BTS’ members brought “new hand gestures” to American and other global audiences—the joke being that, other than the finger heart (popular in Korea and made globally famous by Hallyu, or the Korean wave), all of these hand gestures are incredibly well known to American audiences. One of the “new” hand gestures BTS introduced to the world was none other than the Vulcan hand salute, made popular by Spock in Star Trek: The Original Series. Now we know the true story: the Vulcan hand salute was actually invented by BTS’ youngest member, Jungkook, who also invented Star Trek. Watch the sketch below to see Jungkook explain in his own words…
TV SeriesDecider

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Creator Mike McMahan Is Making a Star Trek Show, First

On May 18, Star Trek: Lower Decks will boldly go where no modern, animated Star Trek series has gone before: to Blu-Ray and DVD. Originally streaming on CBS All Access, and now Paramount+, the satirical take on the Star Trek universe was created by writer Mike McMahan, who is probably best known for his work on Rick and Morty, as well as co-creating Hulu’s Solar Opposites. So it was reasonable to think that the 10-episode first season would be raunchy comedy in the vein of those other two series. Instead, McMahan created an animated series that was Star Trek first; and comedy, second.
TV SeriesIGN

Star Trek: Lower Decks' Mike McMahan Reveals His Favorite Trek Episodes Ever

Last year, Star Trek: Lower Decks brought the storied Gene Roddenberry-created franchise back to the realm of series animation after an almost 50-year break. And much of the success of the new show can be attributed to creator and showrunner Mike McMahan (Solar Opposites, Rick and Morty), whose love of Trek combined with his comedy experience to create something that felt fresh and new but also played like a return to the Next Generation era of the franchise.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Star Trek: Prodigy won’t actually feature the real Kathryn Janeway

Star Trek: Prodigy won’t feature the “real” Kathryn Janeway. Fans who were hoping for some Kathryn Janeway lore exploration in the upcoming Star Trek: Prodigy series will be greatly disappointed. While the woman who played Janeway on Star Trek: Voyager, Kate Mulgrew, is coming back to the universe of Star Trek, it’s actually not as the same character fans have become accustomed to seeing her as.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Why Beverly Crusher isn’t Returning to Star Trek: Picard Season 2

It doesn’t feel right to be able to say that Gates McFadden won’t be guest-starring on Picard in season 2, but the main reason why is that she hasn’t been asked onto the show. Michael Dorn and Wil Wheaton are also absent from season 2 as well and both of them are ready to go when they get the call, since the two of them are still fan favorites just as much as many other characters, but again, without the call to go, it’s not bound to happen that we’ll see said characters in the show again. On the upside, this doesn’t sound to be something that fans are willing to petition for as hard as various fans have pushed for other shows and movies in the recent past. But it does still feel as though Dr. Crusher should be in Picard at some point, even if it’s just for a cameo here and there. She was an important character on the show back in the day and was a part of the movies after all, but it would appear that her name didn’t come up, though it’s fair to say that there might be at least a couple of reasons that can explain why she was left out. Of course, if anyone could come up with them that would be news to a lot of folks. It could also be that with her new podcast, Gates might be kind of busy at the moment and might have had to miss out on the season, but that feels like a pretty thin excuse. Right now the strongest reason for not seeing her in Picard appears to be that she wasn’t asked, even if that leaves a lot more questions than it answers.
TV SeriesTor.com

Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “The Voyager Conspiracy”

Captain’s log. Naomi goes to Cargo Bay 2 to fetch Seven for their weekly kadis-kot game, but Seven is too busy upgrading. She’s putting a cortical processing unit into her alcove, which will enable her to download data from Voyager’s computer directly into her brain meats. Naomi wants to watch, but Seven kicks her out because she’s a big stinky.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Star Trek: Lower Decks EP Mike McMahan on Picard Crossover Possibility

Crossovers aren't new in the realm of Star Trek. In fact, some of the most memorable episodes of the franchise involve them with The Original Series stars DeForest Kelley, Leonard Nimoy, and James Doohan; and Deep Space Nine's Alexander Siddiq appearing on The Next Generation. You also had TNG's Michael Dorn and Colm Meaney join the DS9 cast along with TNG and Picard star Patrick Stewart on its premiere. That's not even getting into Voyager, Enterprise, Discovery, and the feature films. In a hodgepodge of serious franchise shows, you have the anomaly in the animated comedy Lower Decks with creator Mike McMahan talking to Cinemablend on how he foresees a possible crossover with the TNG sequel Picard.
TV & VideosTrek Today

How Janeway Meets Star Trek: Prodigy Kids

In several interviews promoting Kate Mulgrew‘s series Mr. Mercedes, the actress revealed how she meets the kids that form the crew in Star Trek: Prodigy. Note: Spoilers below. As reported by TrekCore, Mulgrew said “Five kids are incarcerated on an obscure planet in an uncharted part of the galaxy. They...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Rediscovering Star Trek Discovery: “There Is a Tide…”

Star Trek Discovery enters its third season’s end game in “There Is a Tide…”. In the time-honored Star Trek tradition of cribbing titles from William Shakespeare, the penultimate episode of season three of Star Trek Discovery borrows from the Bard’s Julius Caesar. “There is a tide in the affairs of...