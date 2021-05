The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced an emergency lane closure on a section Highway 171 in Leesville. "The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, (LADOTD), advises the public of an emergency lane closure on US 171, northbound, right hand lane, 1.1 miles south of its LA 8 (Texas Hwy.) intersection, in Leesville, Vernon Parish. The lane closure is for emergency catch basin repairs and will remain closed until repairs can be made. The left hand lane is still in use."