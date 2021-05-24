County Sports Roundup

An eight-run fifth inning rally allowed Peru Softball to finish their regular season with an 11-1 win over Tipton on Friday night. The Tiger offense hit the ball hard and outhit the Blue Devils 17-3. Senior Graycee Ansari tallied the win with 11 strikeouts while Senior Hailey Wolfe did the catching and caught one Blue Devil stealing. The Tiger offense was led by sophomore Annika Malone who went three for three with a double and two RBIs as well as junior Abby Martin and sophomore Emily Ream who were three for four.