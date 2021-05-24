newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Peru, IN

County Sports Roundup

By STAFF REPORT Peru Tribune
perutribune.com
 4 days ago

An eight-run fifth inning rally allowed Peru Softball to finish their regular season with an 11-1 win over Tipton on Friday night. The Tiger offense hit the ball hard and outhit the Blue Devils 17-3. Senior Graycee Ansari tallied the win with 11 strikeouts while Senior Hailey Wolfe did the catching and caught one Blue Devil stealing. The Tiger offense was led by sophomore Annika Malone who went three for three with a double and two RBIs as well as junior Abby Martin and sophomore Emily Ream who were three for four.

www.perutribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peru, IN
City
Tipton, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abby Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger#County Sports Roundup#Peru Softball May 21#Senior Hailey Wolfe#Junior Abby Martin#Sophomore Annika Malone#Rbis#Rally#Senior Graycee Ansari
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
Sports
Blue Devils
News Break
Sports
Related
Indiana StateKFVS12

SIU baseball wins weekend series

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University baseball won its weekend series over Indiana State. On Sunday afternoon, May 16, they won 5-0 at Bob Warn Field. Noah Farmer pitched a complete-game, seven-hit shutout, leading them to win the series three games to one. Next, SIU will host Dallas Baptist...
Florida Statebtpowerhouse.com

South Florida Transfer Michael Durr Commits To Indiana

Earlier this week, the Indiana Hoosiers got some exciting news as South Florida transfer Michael Durr announced his commitment to the program. Durr should add some valuable depth upfront behind players like Trayce Jackson-Davis. Durr is listed at 7-foot-0 and 250 pounds and has spent the last three years at...
Indiana StateFrankfort Times

Indiana adds defensive lineman, running back with transfers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Hoosiers are beefing up their roster with more veteran help. Defensive lineman Jaren Handy has joined the program after playing 14 games with Auburn over the past two seasons, Indiana coach Tom Allen said Monday. On Sunday, former Southern California running back Stephen Carr tweeted that he would be joining the Hoosiers next season.
Indiana Stateinsidethehall.com

Q & A: Michael Durr discusses his decision to commit to Indiana

Indiana filled its open scholarship on Monday with South Florida 7-footer Michael Durr. Durr originally pledged to play at Virginia Tech next season, but backed off that commitment on May 10. Today, he announced that he’ll play for the Hoosiers next season after averaging 8.8 points and 7.9 rebounds last season for the Bulls.
Indiana Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Indiana Downs

1st_$35,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy. Off 2:31. Time 1:46.29. Sloppy. Also Ran_It's the Sunrise, Alias Rex, Strong Style, Forsberg. Exacta (6-4) paid $17.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-7-2) paid $4.10. $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-7) paid $13.05. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Peru, INRochester Sentinel

Valley baseball shuts out No. 6 Peru on the road

The Tippecanoe Valley High School Vikings baseball team won 2-0 over the Class 3A No. 6 Peru Tigers in Wednesday’s Three Rivers Conference game with dominant pitching and clutch hitting. DJ Estep earned the victory on the mound and provided the offensive spark on offense for Valley. He struck out...
Miami County, INFrankfort Times

Dolphins release McCain, sign former MEAC basketball player

MIAMI (AP) — Safety Bobby McCain was released Thursday by the Miami Dolphins, who took Jevon Holland of Oregon as a potential replacement in the second round of the draft. Tight end Jibri Blount, who played basketball at North Carolina Central and was the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference player of the year in 2019-20, was signed and took McCain’s roster spot.
Peru, INPosted by
The Evening News

BOYS' GOLF ROUNDUP: Dragons take 3rd, Floyd 5th at Hall of Fame

PERU — Twelfth-ranked Silver Creek placed third and No. 13 Floyd Central finished seventh in Saturday's Rochester Hall of Fame Invitational. Tenth-ranked Bloomington South won the 21-team event with a 319 — seven shots ahead of runner-up Tipton — at Rock Hollow Golf Club. The Dragons carded a collective 327, one ahead of Crown Point and five better than Center Grove. The Highlanders shot 340.
Kokomo, INPosted by
Kokomo Tribune

Prep roundup for Friday, April 30

Kokomo’s boys golf team posted its lowest nine-hole score of the season in a 152-181 victory over Peru on Thursday at the Kokomo Country Club. Wildkat Brandon Hansen shot an even-par 35 for medalist honors. Jackson Richards followed with a 38, Ty Lauderbaugh shot 39 and Karson Parrott 40. Kokomo...