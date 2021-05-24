Pre-summer beach update set for Wednesday Select Board meeting
(May 24, 2021) Town manager Libby Gibson will present the town's pre-season beach report to the Select Board at its Wednesday meeting. Other agenda items include the board's weekly coronavirus update, a review of the Millie's Restaurant operations last summer and plans for this summer, an update on bids for the town's Nobadeer field house and harbormaster building projects, and a public hearing on White Heron Theatre's request to use the Nantucket Historical Association's Oldest House at 16 Sunset Hill for outdoor performances this summer.www.ack.net