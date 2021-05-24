newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nantucket, MA

Pre-summer beach update set for Wednesday Select Board meeting

By Joshua Balling Email: jballing@inkym.com Twitter:
Inquirer and Mirror
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(May 24, 2021) Town manager Libby Gibson will present the town's pre-season beach report to the Select Board at its Wednesday meeting. Other agenda items include the board's weekly coronavirus update, a review of the Millie's Restaurant operations last summer and plans for this summer, an update on bids for the town's Nobadeer field house and harbormaster building projects, and a public hearing on White Heron Theatre's request to use the Nantucket Historical Association's Oldest House at 16 Sunset Hill for outdoor performances this summer.

www.ack.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nantucket, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Sports
County
Nantucket, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Nantucket, MA
Nantucket, MA
Lifestyle
Nantucket, MA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White House Bids#Town Manager#The Select Board#Millie S Restaurant#Mirror#Sunset Hill#Review#Promotions#White Heron Theatre#Boat#Outdoor Performances#Entertainment News#Hearing#Weather#Plane#Island Businesses#Breaking News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Saltmarsh Senior Center reopening June 1

(May 16, 2021) The Saltmarsh Senior Center will open Tuesday, June 1 at partial capacity. It will continue to Zoom all its exercise programs until a hybrid model is developed. There will be one activity each afternoon in the Saltmarsh building with a maximum of 10 participants. Days and times of some programs have changed to accommodate a variety of programming.
Massachusetts Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Resorts in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, a peninsula off southeast Massachusetts, is a year-round destination, with quaint villages offering opportunities to soak in the area’s natural beauty. Sunbathing and whale watching are just as readily accessible as dining at an award-winning restaurant and playing a round of golf. A Cape Cod getaway is one you’ll remember, especially at one of these top resorts – bookable with Culture Trip.
Nantucket, MAnshoremag.com

Experience Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard With Hy-Line Cruises

Hy-Line Cruises is a family owned and operated ferry company on Cape Cod that has been around long enough to know what you want when you’re on vacation. How do travelers describe the Hy-Line experience? Convenient, reliable, enjoyable, effortless, and stress-free. Hy-Line takes pride in the service they offer to the hundreds of thousands of travelers they carry each year on their ferries, sightseeing cruises, and fishing trips. Whether you want to get away and spend some time on the islands, or you are looking for a fun way to spend a few hours on the water while you’re on the Cape, Hy-Line Cruises has everyone covered.
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Town offices reopening Monday

(May 14, 2021) Nantucket town offices will reopen to the public Monday, May 17 for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic over a year ago, town manager Libby Gibson announced this week. She advises people to call ahead for the time being and continue remote contact...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants seek extension of COVID-19 relief measures

To-go cocktail sales and caps on fees charged by third-party delivery services have helped restaurants keep the lights on while their operations have been limited during the COVID-19 crisis, restaurant owners said Monday as they made the case for extending those temporary measures beyond the current state of emergency. To...
Nantucket, MAjamesedition.com

Luxury, defined: What is Cape Cod architecture?

Situated on the hook-shaped headland of Massachusetts, Cape Cod (and the surrounding islands of Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard and the Forbes family-owned Naushon Island) is a popular summertime vacation resort. Since the 19th century, Cape Cod has been a go-to location for wealthy home buyers. For more than a century and...
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Cultural Council awards $10,793 in grants

(May 14, 2021) The Nantucket Cultural Council has awarded nine grants totaling $10,793 to island individuals and nonprofit groups to create arts opportunities in the community. Each year, volunteer council members review the applications with an emphasis on funding locally-based artists and organizations. The grants, funded by the Massachusetts Cultural...
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Dreamland Drive-in reopening this summer

(May 13, 2021) The Dreamland will be able to use the town’s Nobadeer playing fields parking lot for its drive-in movie theater again this summer, following unanimous Select Board approval Wednesday night. Under the approval, the Dreamland can open its drive-in immediately and run it through Nov. 1. It will pay the town $500 to use the lot for the summer.
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Dreamland Drive-in lease at Select Board Wednesday

(May 11, 2021) The Select Board will review the Dreamland's request to operate its drive-in movie theater at the Nobadeer playing fields again this summer in an otherwise light agenda Wednesday evening. The Dreamland paid the town $500 last year to use its Nobadeer Farm Road property on summer evenings...
Nantucket, MAcapecod.com

With Rising Vaccination Rates, Cape Gears Up for Safe and Busy Summer

HYANNIS – At its weekly meeting, the Cape Cod COVID-19 Response Task Force outlined safety expectations for the upcoming summer season as well as vaccine equity across the region. Cape and Islands State Senator and public information officer for the task force, Julian Cyr, said that new case numbers are...
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Flag status: Half-staff Saturday, Wednesday

(May 14, 2021) Gov. Charles D. Baker has ordered that the United States flag and the commonwealth of Massachusetts flag be lowered to half-staff at all state buildings Saturday, May 15, in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day. This gubernatorial order applies to the main or administration building of...
Barnstable County, MAcapecodtimes.com

No Cape Cod towns in state's COVID-19 red zone

The state's weekly municipal report said the majority of Cape towns continue to downgrade to lower COVID-19 risk zones, with none in Barnstable county rated in the red. Barnstable, Bourne, Mashpee and Yarmouth were categorized in the yellow zone in the weekly report, which was released Thursday. The yellow zone...
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Mayflower Wind surfaces as next offshore wind farm

(May 13, 2021) Town officials and island nonprofit organizations are preparing for the first public forum on the second largescale offshore wind farm proposed south of Nantucket. Mayflower Wind, a 1,600-megawatt project proposed on a 192-square-mile federal lease site, 20 miles south of the island, follows Vineyard Wind, which received...