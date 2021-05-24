newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

IOC VP gets backlash saying Olympics are on, no matter virus

By STEPHEN WADE, YURI KAGEYAMA Associated Press
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — If John Coates was trying to stir controversy, he succeeded. An International Olympic Committee vice president, Coates was asked a few days ago by a Japanese reporter at an online news conference if the Tokyo Olympics would go ahead, even if a state of emergency were in force in Japan.

www.jhnewsandguide.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Thomas Bach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ioc#Backlash#International Action#Ioc Vp#Ap#The Hokkaido Shimbun#Controversy#Tokyo#Japanese Organizers#Athletes#Unspecified Action#Global Standards#Deaths#Asia#Polls#Selling Television Rights#July#Government Audits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Health
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Japan
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsinsidethegames.biz

Coates says Tokyo 2020 will take place but admits public opposition "a concern"

Tokyo 2020 Coordination Commission chair John Coates has acknowledged the growing petition against hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games is "a concern" but stressed the event will take place. An online petition has now received nearly 275,000 signatures since it was launched earlier this week, calling on organisers to "cancel...
SportsPosted by
AFP

Nothing can stop Olympics from going ahead: IOC's Coates

International Olympic Committee vice-president John Coates was adamant Saturday that nothing could stop the Tokyo Olympics from going ahead, despite ongoing risks from Covid-19. Asked by AFP if there was any scenario in which the Games, which are due to start on July 23, could be cancelled or postponed again at this late stage, he replied: "No, there's not. "The prime minister of Japan said that to the president of the United States two or three weeks ago. He continues to say that to the IOC. "We're working with him (Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga) on all of the safety measures. It's going ahead."
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Coates says 'safe and successful' Tokyo Games will go ahead

By Nick Mulvenney SYDNEY (Reuters) - International Olympic committee (IOC) Vice President John Coates said on Saturday that the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead in July and August because organisers have designed a "custom-made Olympic bubble" to protect athletes and the Japanese people. Questions have been raised about the viability of the Games, already postponed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Tokyo in a state of emergency as Japan continues to struggle to contain the virus.
SportsThe Guardian

Vaccination of Australian Olympic athletes to commence on Monday

The Covid-19 vaccination of Australian athletes for the Tokyo Games will commence on Monday, said John Coates. The Australian Olympic Committee chair, who is also vice-president of the International Olympic Committee, added all precautions were being taken to secure the health and safety of athletes and the locals in Tokyo.
Sportsrock947.com

Olympics-Brisbane edges closer to securing 2032 Games

SYDNEY (Reuters) – While debate has raged over whether the Tokyo Olympics should go ahead this year, the Australian city of Brisbane has been moving closer to securing the hosting rights for the 2032 Summer Games – a deal that could be sealed as early as July. Influential Australian Olympic...
SportsPosted by
WDBO

IOC VP: Tokyo Olympics go ahead even if state of emergency

TOKYO — (AP) — The IOC vice president in charge of the postponed Tokyo Olympics said Friday the games would open in just over two months even if the city and other parts of Japan were under a state of emergency because of rising COVID-19 cases. John Coates, speaking from...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief

Most athletes and team members staying at Tokyo's Olympic village will be vaccinated by the Games, IOC chief Thomas Bach said Wednesday, as organisers try to calm fears about staging the event as coronavirus cases surge in Japan. With less than 10 weeks until the pandemic-postponed Games open on July 23, parts of Japan are under a virus state of emergency and a majority of Japanese want the event delayed further or cancelled. International Olympic Committee chief Bach was forced to scrap a visit to Tokyo this week given virus restrictions, but he sounded a confident note speaking with organisers and Japanese officials. "The most important principle is very clear, the Olympic village is a safe place and the Olympic and Paralympic Games of Tokyo 2020 will be organised in a safe way," he said, appearing by video call.
TennisThe Guardian

Indigenous athletes to be guaranteed seat on AOC Athletes’ Commission

The president of the Australian Olympic Committee, John Coates, has conceded a more diverse group of athletes should have been used in an advertisement for a local underwear brand after harsh criticism from two-time Olympian Liz Cambage. However, Coates defended the body’s broader record on race representation, as the AOC...
Natrona County, WYoilcity.news

IOC VP: Olympics held despite state of emergency

TOKYO — The IOC vice president in charge of the Tokyo Olympics says the games will open in just over two months even if the city and other parts of Japan are under a state of emergency because of rising coronavirus cases. John Coates spoke on a virtual hookup with...
Public HealthPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

IOC chief says Olympics will be held safely despite Japan’s Covid surge

Less than 10 weeks out from the postponed start to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, organizers have promised athletes they are doing everything they can to ensure the Games take place safely. Japan is struggling with a renewed outbreak of coronavirus, with only about 1% of the population vaccinated — renewing calls for the Olympics to The post IOC chief says Olympics will be held safely despite Japan’s Covid surge appeared first on KTVZ.
Congress & CourtsRedlands Daily Facts

Congress urges IOC to remove 2022 Olympics from Beijing

Members of Congress’ Human Rights Commission, in a rare display of bipartisan unity, on Tuesday called on the International Olympic Committee to remove the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing, accusing the IOC and its corporate partners of being complicit in human rights violations by the Chinese government. Members of the...
Public HealthPosted by
UPI News

IOC chief to send medical staff to Tokyo Olympics

May 19 (UPI) -- The International Olympic Committee said it has approved medical staff for the Tokyo Olympics amid the coronavirus pandemic. IOC chief Thomas Back said Wednesday during a virtual meeting with the president of Japan's Olympic organizing committee that he is willing to send doctors and other frontline health workers as a precaution, Kyodo News reported.
Worldhot96.com

Olympics-IOC now in ‘delivery mode’ for Tokyo Games, says Team GB head

LONDON (Reuters) – Olympic organisers are fully focused on delivering the Tokyo Games and there is no internal debate on whether they will happen, Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England said on Monday. England sits on an IOC National Olympic Committee working group that met virtually on Wednesday, Thursday...
WorldThe Guardian

IOC relies on Olympic athletes to win over Japanese public amid crisis

A quick look at the “playbook” for the Tokyo Games this summer invites a question about how many of the International Olympic Committee’s own members will notice a significant difference between those four weeks and the 200 others in the Olympic cycle. So they’ll be cut off from all contact with the outside world, confined to business hotels, chauffeur-driven cars and stadiums. This is an organisation, remember, whose list of “recommendations” for candidate cities does not just include the use of exclusive car lanes for IOC members, but guidance about the contents of their hotel mini-bars and the quality of the canapés they’re served in the VIP lounge.
SportsWRGB

The IOC needs to address the people of Japan's Olympic concerns

(Bally Sports) — The Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association recommended on Tuesday that the Olympics be canceled because they cannot handle the medical strain as they are dealing with a surge in coronavirus infections. The doctors aren’t the only people in Japan looking for a cancellation. More than 60% of the country doesn't want the Olympics so that Japan can focus on rolling out vaccinations and fighting the virus.