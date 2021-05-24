IOC VP gets backlash saying Olympics are on, no matter virus

International Olympic Committee vice-president John Coates was adamant Saturday that nothing could stop the Tokyo Olympics from going ahead, despite ongoing risks from Covid-19. Asked by AFP if there was any scenario in which the Games, which are due to start on July 23, could be cancelled or postponed again at this late stage, he replied: "No, there's not. "The prime minister of Japan said that to the president of the United States two or three weeks ago. He continues to say that to the IOC. "We're working with him (Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga) on all of the safety measures. It's going ahead."