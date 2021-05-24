Beachlife 2021 Lineup: Jane’s Addiction, Counting Crows, Ziggy & Stephen Marley top bill

The least surprising thing about Counting Crows is that they played a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony before they’d even finished recording their first album. The band felt like an institution since before the start, a vibe as comfy as a thrift-store sweater, so of course they’d be on a bill in 1993 alongside reunited versions of Cream and The Doors, of course Robbie Robertson would introduce them, and of course that’s how you would have heard their name first. It makes sense.