Beachlife 2021 Lineup: Jane’s Addiction, Counting Crows, Ziggy & Stephen Marley top bill

By Mark Ortega
passtheaux.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRedondo Beach music festival Beachlife has dropped their 2021 lineup. Jane’s Addiction, Cage the Elephant, Counting Crows, and Ziggy & Stephen Marley headline. The second-year festival takes place Friday, September 10 until Sunday, September 12. Elsewhere on the bill are Silversun Pickups, The Revivalists, Fitz And The Tantrums, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Portugal. The Man, Gary Clark Jr., Thievery Corporation, Larkin Poe, Save Ferris, Zella Day, Sugar Ray, Mother Hips, Fortunate Youth, G. Love & Special Sauce, and Brett Dennen.

www.passtheaux.co
