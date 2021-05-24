Venezuelans in mining town loot stores that refuse to accept cash

On March 8, 2021, Venezuelans were designated as being able to apply for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in the U.S. Protected means that they are generally not subject to being removed or deported from the U.S. TPS is for foreign nationals who are in the US and cannot realistically return to their home country due to adverse conditions. Alejandro Mayorkas, the USDHS head, stated the following, “This designation is due to extraordinary and temporary conditions in Venezuela that prevent nationals from returning safely, including a complex humanitarian crisis marked by widespread hunger and malnutrition, a growing influence and presence of non-state armed groups, repression, and a crumbling infrastructure. TPS can be extended to a country with conditions that fall into one, or more, of the three statutory bases for designation: ongoing armed conflict, environmental disasters, or extraordinary and temporary conditions.” Venezuela entered a deep recession in 2014 spurred by the drop in oil prices globally. Shortly before that in 2013, Nicolas Maduro came to power, and he has become a dictator. The UN estimates that there have been 9000 extrajudicial killings during his regime and more than 4 million Venezuelans have fled the country, a huge percentage considering that the country has a population of about 28 million.