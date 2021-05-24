newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Venezuelans in mining town loot stores that refuse to accept cash

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 3 days ago

CIUDAD GUAYANA, Venezuela (Reuters) – At least 10 stores in a southern Venezuelan mining town were looted on Monday after they refused to accept low-denomination banknotes, locals said, a sign of how hyperinflation is roiling commerce in the South American country. The stores in Guasipati had all turned down bills...

mix929.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venezuelans#Looting#President Of Venezuela#Cash#Government Authorities#Stolen#Reuters#South American#Consecomercio#Mining#Merchants#Looters#Country#Retailers#Hyperinflation#U S#Larger Bills#Public Transit#Central Bank#Bolivar Notes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
Related
Worldcryptoslate.com

Nigerian central bank does a U-turn on Bitcoin ban, saying they now “allow” it

According to local news reports, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, says he will “allow” the trading of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. In February this year, CBN Director Bello Hassan signed a letter warning monetary service providers of severe regulatory sanctions if they dealt with cryptocurrency exchanges.
Economykitco.com

Russian central bank trains brokerages to identify dubious transactions

MOSCOW, May 26 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank is training brokerages to identify dubious transactions in order to avoid artificial price moves amid a rapid surge in the number of retail investors, said Valeriy Lyakh, head of the bank's department for countering market misconduct. A trading frenzy by retail...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Zambia's central bank to raise cap on foreign exchange transactions

LUSAKA, May 27 (Reuters) - Zambia’s central bank will increase the daily limit for foreign currency exchange transactions, it announced on Thursday, as part of an effort to draw transactions into official channels and reduce complication for businesses. Commercial bank customers will be allowed to exchange $10,000 per day, increased...
ImmigrationGainesville Daily Register

GRUBER: Immigration relief for Venezuelans

On March 8, 2021, Venezuelans were designated as being able to apply for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in the U.S. Protected means that they are generally not subject to being removed or deported from the U.S. TPS is for foreign nationals who are in the US and cannot realistically return to their home country due to adverse conditions. Alejandro Mayorkas, the USDHS head, stated the following, “This designation is due to extraordinary and temporary conditions in Venezuela that prevent nationals from returning safely, including a complex humanitarian crisis marked by widespread hunger and malnutrition, a growing influence and presence of non-state armed groups, repression, and a crumbling infrastructure. TPS can be extended to a country with conditions that fall into one, or more, of the three statutory bases for designation: ongoing armed conflict, environmental disasters, or extraordinary and temporary conditions.” Venezuela entered a deep recession in 2014 spurred by the drop in oil prices globally. Shortly before that in 2013, Nicolas Maduro came to power, and he has become a dictator. The UN estimates that there have been 9000 extrajudicial killings during his regime and more than 4 million Venezuelans have fled the country, a huge percentage considering that the country has a population of about 28 million.
PoliticsBBC

The Venezuelans fleeing to Colombia to avoid fighting

Thousands of Venezuelans have fled their country in the past month. They are running away from intense armed clashes which involve Venezuela’s army and Colombia’s rebel groups. Refugees say they were pushed out of their homes by the military and describe human rights abuses, disappearances and home break-ins. A prominent...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Venezuelan companies, awash with cash, find way to move money abroad

CARACAS, May 18 (Reuters) - Venezuelan companies that are holding cash in dollars to protect themselves from hyperinflation have started paying as much as 7% to have those funds transferred into overseas bank accounts, according to six people with knowledge of the situation. The country’s banks since 2020 have allowed...
U.S. Politicsnaturalgasworld.com

US-Venezuelan detente on the cards?

An easing of relations between Washington and Caracas could bring relief to Venezuela's energy sector. Media sources suggest the Biden administration may extend sanctions waivers for Chevron and other US energy companies to continue work in Venezuela in what could be an indication of emerging détente between Washington and Caracas. Given Biden’s knack for diplomacy, rather than his predecessor’s preference for a more assertive foreign policy, waivers extensions could be on the table for Chevron and upstream services companies Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Schlumberger and Weatherford. They are currently due to expire in June. Amir Richani, the Latin America analyst for ClipperData, told NGW that overtures from Caracas may have influenced thinkin...
Metal MiningWNCY

Gold diggers: Illegal mining near Colombian town hits Zijin output

BURITICA, Colombia – When China’s Zijin Mining paid $1 billion to buy an extensive gold mine in the Colombian Andes in late 2019, security risks were a top concern, despite an operation by the military which had beat back illegal miners. The company’s pre-deal jitters were warranted: illegal extraction by...
Miami, FLmanisteenews.com

US: Interim Bolivia official took bribes in tear gas deal

MIAMI (AP) — A former senior Bolivian official has been arrested for allegedly seeking at least $582,000 in kickbacks from a group of Florida-based businessmen accused of selling tear gas at inflated prices to the conservative government of former interim President Jeanine Áñez. Sergio Rodrigo Méndez was arrested May 21...
Economythecoinshark.net

The Central Bank Allows Crypto Trading in Nigeria

Today, the Central Bank of Nigeria said that Godwin Emefiele will allow crypto trading. Against the background of the falling market and the reduced capitalisation of major cryptos, the lifting of the ban raises a number of questions. Why now? This is probably due to the inefficiency of the ban on the use of digital assets by financial institutions.
EconomyUS News and World Report

China Renews Push to Allow Land Rights as Collateral to Modernise Farms

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese regulators on Tuesday stepped up efforts to finance the modernisation of farms and widen the range of collateral to back bank loans to the agricultural sector to include rights to the use of some communal land. Qualified agricultural firms are encouraged to issue bonds and list...
Economywibqam.com

Norway appoints new wealth fund supervisor at central bank

OSLO (Reuters) -Norway has appointed Oeystein Boersum as deputy governor and executive board member of its central bank, with a dedicated mandate to supervise the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, the government said on Friday. Boersum, until now chief credit strategist at Swedbank in Oslo, was appointed to a six-year...
RetailCoinTelegraph

American convenience store chain now accepts Bitcoin payments

Retail crypto payment acceptance in the United States continues to grow as Sheetz announces plans to allow the use of digital currencies in its outlets across the country. In a release issued on Thursday, the convenience store chain announced its partnership with digital payments provider Flexa to enable customers to pay for products and services with cryptocurrencies.
Retailthepaypers.com

Repay, Paysafe partner to enable US merchants to accept cash payments online

Repay Holdings Corporation, a US-based provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, has announced a partnership with Paysafe to enable Repay merchants to accept cash payments at Paysafe’s retail partner locations. According to the press release, the partnership will complement Repay’s suite of electronic payment solutions by offering cash as an online...
South Africabulawayo24.com

Zimbabwe blocks 'looting' investor

The Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) has declined to renew a chrome export permit for leading chrome producer - African Chrome Fields (ACF) - after unearthing serious irregularities in the way the company was conducting business which bordered on looting, The Sunday Mail Business revealed.
Economycryptopolitan.com

Bank of Canada says it will go green on proposed CBDC

Bank of Canada CBDC to rely on renewable energy sources. Move to make renewable energy the source of power for mining crypto. Timothy Lane, the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada, has said that eventually when the country’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) launches it would be more environmentally friendly than Bitcoin and other rivals.
Economyvestnikkavkaza.net

Russia’s Central Bank Chief considers it necessary to wind up anti-crisis measures gradually

Russia’s Central Bank Chief Elvira Nabiullina considers it necessary to gradually wind up the anti-crisis measures to avoid the risks of bubbles on the lending market. "It is necessary to wind up the anti-crisis measures gradually as they have fulfilled their tasks, otherwise we can see the risks of bubbles on the market," she said addressing the State Duma (lower house) on Thursday.
Worldfinancemagnates.com

South Korea Sees Leveraged Crypto Trading as a Threat to Banking

The South Korean central bank has sounded an alarm against the leveraged cryptocurrency trading, which is becoming popular among retail traders and might threaten the country’s financial system, The Korea Herald reported. “An excessive level of leveraged cryptocurrency trading puts households at risk of financial damages considering the instability of...
Worldledgerinsights.com

Indonesia, Mauritius explore central bank digital currencies

On Tuesday Indonesia said it was exploring the possibility of issuing a digital Rupiah and yesterday Mauritius confirmed it has plans for a central bank digital currency (CBDC). A statement from the Bank Indonesia said that it was investigating both the concept and potential technologies but has not decided whether...