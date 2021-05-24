newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’: Every Episode 5 Easter Egg

By ScreenCrush Staff
Posted by 
94.1 KRNA
94.1 KRNA
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The following post contains minor SPOILERS for Star Wars: The Bad Batch. This week’s episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch features the return of Fennec Shand, the bounty hunter character first introduced on The Mandalorian and played (or, in this case, voiced by Ming-Na Wen). But the real interesting part of Fennec’s appearance isn’t her role — it’s who hired her and why.

krna.com
94.1 KRNA

94.1 KRNA

Cedar Rapids, IA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.1 KRNA plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ming Na Wen
Person
George Lucas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Episodes#The Bad Batch#Season Finale#Bad Batch Easter#Pantoran#Screencrush#Episode Iii#Homages#Bounty Hunter#Video#Revenge#Other Videos#Secrets#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Deseret News

‘The Bad Batch’ is slowly repainting the ‘Star Wars’ canon

Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” Episode 3 “Replacements.”. “Star Wars” — in some ways — has been a mystery story. We learn something, but then we want to know why things are the way they are. So we learn more over time. We met Darth Vader in “A New Hope.” We wanted to learn his backstory, so we learned it in the prequel trilogy.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

The Bad Batch Episode 3 Recap: Meet The Replacements

We're already in the third episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and we finally got to see what the Galactic Empire has been up to while Clone Force 99 has gone off-world. Episode 3 introduced the replacements to the Clone Troopers and their very efficient leader. WARNING: The following...
TV & VideosA.V. Club

Crosshair asserts his cruel command on Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Crosshair is beginning to get the picture: in Star Wars: The Bad Batch, family is the people that you can trust with your life. The last minutes of this week’s episode, titled “Replacements’’ because a Dave Filoni show just isn’t a Dave Filoni show without a bit of gut-punching brio, brings this picture into tighter focus for Crosshair, for Omega, for every member of Clone Force 99. And in true Bad Batch fashion, the sentiments largely go unsaid. For right now, the simmering emotions behind this feisty found family can be found in the fleeting looks certain characters give us at crucial moments—and, especially, in the series’ astonishing visual contrasts. That last warmly-lit sequence, where Omega is given her own room onboard the Marauder (by Wrecker, who even gives her his stuffed gundark, Lula!), was undercut by the starkness of Crosshair’s final appearance in the episode, where he gives the Batch’s old room on Kamino to his new foisted-upon family unit: an Imperial elite squad who doesn’t trust him one single bit.
Movies/Film

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Breakdown: The Details and History That Enrich “Replacements”

This post contains spoilers for the third episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, titled “Replacements. With their ship in bad shape after their sudden departure from Saleucami, the Bad Batch are forced to make a crash landing on a desolate moon. Echo would have made more effective repairs to the ship if Tech had been able to help him, but Tech is more concerned with examining the functionality of their inhibitor chips. As they work to fix the ship, they have to contend with a mysterious alien species that just wants to eat their capacitors. Meanwhile, the Empire, led by Admiral Tarkin on Kamino, uses Crosshair to lead a new group of elite Stormtroopers to hunt down a cell of Saw Gerrera’s Partisans.
TV Seriesfullcirclecinema.com

‘The Bad Batch’ Episode 4 Review: The Hunt Of Omega

The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. You can read the last episode review here. The Bad Batch returns this week with a new episode on Disney+. With the conclusion of last week’s episode showing us some future possibilities of the titular group, another wrench has been thrown into the ring. The return of Ming-Na Wen’s character Fennec Shandis certain to cause problems for Clone Force 99 as the season progresses.
TV & Videostheyoungfolks.com

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ 1×03 Review: “Replacements” is full of chilling, heartfelt moments

Having bolted from Seleucamai in episode two, Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode three brings back the marksman Crosshair as the remaining members of the ‘Batch’ crash land on a moon. The episode, titled “Replacements,” deals with two types of replacements. Firstly, the Batch’s necessity for repairing their ship with a replacement capacitor, and, secondly, the Empire replacing the Batch with four ‘free-born’ soldiers. “Replacements” is chilling at times, but also heartfelt and hopeful in its best moments, with Omega increasingly being a bright spark in Clone Force 99 and a valued member of the squad.
TV Seriesnerdist.com

THE BAD BATCH Shows a Fascinating Part of STAR WARS History

When Emperor Palpatine issued Order 66, clone troopers who had served under and alongside Jedi for years turned against them. If you watched Star Wars: The Clone Wars, seeing the clones betray the Jedi and themselves breaks your heart. Those clones became our friends, and now we see them at the whim of an inhibitor chip planted by Palpatine and the Kaminoans. And the new animated series The Bad Batch is giving us a look at what happens next for clone troopers who have gone from serving the Republic to the Galactic Empire. The newest episode, “Replacements,” specifically shows a pivotal moment in Star Wars history.
Moviesepicstream.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 4 Release Date, Release Time, Countdown, Spoilers, Trailer, Clips, Plot, Theories, Leaks, Previews, News and Everything You Need To Know

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Making a difference in the story of the galaxy far, far away filling the lapses of the years between the films and other series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch focuses on a group of five elite clone troopers going rogue. With Episode 4 underway, here is everything you need to know to get prepared for what’s next. Have your countdown ready with the release date and time, and don’t miss a thing.
TV & Videosshepherdgazette.com

Star Wars: The Dangerous Batch launch dates — When does episode four hit Disney Plus?

Meet a squad of elite clone troopers. To celebrate May the Fourth this month, a new Star Wars series kicked off on Disney Plus, and we’re now nearly four episodes in. The Bad Batch, a slick CGI-animated show from The Mandalorian producer Dave Filoni, helps to plug the gap between other big franchise shows The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Loki.
TV & Videosstudybreaks.com

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Possesses Abounding Potential

The “Star Wars” galaxy is expanding rapidly and now the focus is on “The Bad Batch.” The electrifying new Disney+ series following the elite group of disfigured and modified clone troopers in the aftermath of Order 66 has hit the streaming service with its first two episodes. Fans love this new adventure in a familiar time and many are curious about what is to come next, as well as how this will all tie into the franchise’s future plans.
TV & VideosDen of Geek

What Star Wars: The Bad Batch Reveals About the Rise of the Empire

Sometimes it seems like every inch of territory in the Star Wars galaxy has been explored. From the fate of the Jedi after Order 66 to every minute detail of the Galactic Civil War, the franchise has always been interested in tracing and expanding its own history. That tradition continues...
TV Seriesmultiversitycomics.com

Five Thoughts On Star Wars: The Bad Batch‘s “Replacement”

Here we are, folks, back in that galaxy far, far away to check in with The Bad Batch for their third episode. After a stellar premiere episode and a resoundingly impressive follow up, this week sees the show slow the pace down to let the ramifications of the previous two episodes settle in before we can move forward. With plenty of military intrigue and big monsters to go around, let’s take a look at Star Wars: The Bad Batch‘s third episode, “Replacement,” in Five Thoughts.
MoviesGizmodo

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Dives Headfirst Into the Cost of Loyalty

For a show about clones, sooner rather than later Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch was going to have to get into the idea of just how and why the newly-risen Empire would begin to replace the Republic’s legions with a different kind of soldier. But the Disney+ series’ third episode, for all the gains it makes towards starting that transition logistically, considers another question entirely: is loyalty earned or grown?
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

Review: Star Wars: The Bad Batch “Aftermath” ;”Cut and Run”

The premiere episode of The Bad Batch begins with a shocking event, as order 66 is carried out onscreen and the members of the Bad Batch are forced to make a choice between their programming and their conscience. They end up choosing to ignore their orders and stay suspicious of the newly formed empire — except for Crosshair, who’s inhibitor chip is more fully operational.
TV SeriesInverse

Star Wars: Bad Batch just revealed the Empire's plan for a clone superweapon

Thousands of clones come at a price... All our clone questions are finally answered. After years of wondering why the Empire switched from laboratory-made clones of bounty hunter Jango Fett to a rag-tag army of random beings with poor aim, The Bad Batch premiere revealed the reason is a lot more mundane than you may think — simple economics.
TV & Videosthedirect.com

Star Wars Is Hinting at an Unprecedented War In The Bad Batch Disney+ Series

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Another week has passed, another episode of The Bad Batch is down, and the series continues to impress. After a side adventure that brought old friend Cut Lawquane back to the screen, "Replacements" spent time character building for the Bad Batch team as well as their estranged brother, Crosshair. Impacted by the enhanced effects of the clone inhibitor chip, Crosshair is appointed commander of a new unit of Imperial recruits, tasked with hunting down Saw Gerrera on Onderon.
MoviesPolygon

The Bad Batch is diving deep into my biggest Star Wars pet peeve

When it comes to nitpicking in fandom, there are bad nitpicks and good ones. The bad ones, like “Why didn’t the Eagles take the One Ring to Mordor?”, often reveal more about the person asking the question than the work being questioned. The good nitpicks are simply the ones I happen to have, like why Star Wars doesn’t spend nearly enough time diving into Order 66, the secret Jedi-killing instructions implanted into the clones of the Grand Army of the Republic. I have questions about that. Fortunately, Star Wars: The Bad Batch is diving headlong into my personal bugbear, leaving me fulfilled and on a higher plane of existence than mere “Star Wars fan,” where everyone else resides.