After wearing No. 73 throughout his standout career at Tennessee, Trey Smith is getting a new number with the Kansas City Chiefs. The defending AFC champions revealed via their Twitter account on Friday that the two-time All-SEC offensive lineman and sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft will wear No. 65 in Kansas City. With the Chiefs and most of the rest of the NFL holding rookie minicamps this weekend, Smith and the rest of Kansas City's draft class are on site and getting their first work in with their new teams.