newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Venezuelans in mining town loot stores that refuse to accept cash

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 3 days ago

CIUDAD GUAYANA, Venezuela (Reuters) – At least 10 stores in a southern Venezuelan mining town were looted on Monday after they refused to accept low-denomination banknotes, locals said, a sign of how hyperinflation is roiling commerce in the South American country. The stores in Guasipati had all turned down bills...

kdal610.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venezuelans#Looting#President Of Venezuela#Cash#Government Authorities#Stolen#Reuters#South American#Consecomercio#Mining#Merchants#Looters#Country#Retailers#Hyperinflation#U S#Larger Bills#Public Transit#Central Bank#Bolivar Notes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
Related
Worldcryptoslate.com

Nigerian central bank does a U-turn on Bitcoin ban, saying they now “allow” it

According to local news reports, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, says he will “allow” the trading of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. In February this year, CBN Director Bello Hassan signed a letter warning monetary service providers of severe regulatory sanctions if they dealt with cryptocurrency exchanges.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Zambia's central bank to raise cap on foreign exchange transactions

LUSAKA, May 27 (Reuters) - Zambia’s central bank will increase the daily limit for foreign currency exchange transactions, it announced on Thursday, as part of an effort to draw transactions into official channels and reduce complication for businesses. Commercial bank customers will be allowed to exchange $10,000 per day, increased...
Public Safetysandiegouniontribune.com

US: Interim Bolivia official took bribes in tear gas deal

MIAMI — A former senior Bolivian official has been arrested for allegedly seeking at least $582,000 in kickbacks from a group of Florida-based businessmen accused of selling tear gas at inflated prices to the conservative government of former interim President Jeanine Áñez. Sergio Rodrigo Méndez was arrested May 21 in...
ImmigrationGainesville Daily Register

GRUBER: Immigration relief for Venezuelans

On March 8, 2021, Venezuelans were designated as being able to apply for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in the U.S. Protected means that they are generally not subject to being removed or deported from the U.S. TPS is for foreign nationals who are in the US and cannot realistically return to their home country due to adverse conditions. Alejandro Mayorkas, the USDHS head, stated the following, “This designation is due to extraordinary and temporary conditions in Venezuela that prevent nationals from returning safely, including a complex humanitarian crisis marked by widespread hunger and malnutrition, a growing influence and presence of non-state armed groups, repression, and a crumbling infrastructure. TPS can be extended to a country with conditions that fall into one, or more, of the three statutory bases for designation: ongoing armed conflict, environmental disasters, or extraordinary and temporary conditions.” Venezuela entered a deep recession in 2014 spurred by the drop in oil prices globally. Shortly before that in 2013, Nicolas Maduro came to power, and he has become a dictator. The UN estimates that there have been 9000 extrajudicial killings during his regime and more than 4 million Venezuelans have fled the country, a huge percentage considering that the country has a population of about 28 million.
PoliticsBBC

The Venezuelans fleeing to Colombia to avoid fighting

Thousands of Venezuelans have fled their country in the past month. They are running away from intense armed clashes which involve Venezuela’s army and Colombia’s rebel groups. Refugees say they were pushed out of their homes by the military and describe human rights abuses, disappearances and home break-ins. A prominent...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Venezuelan companies, awash with cash, find way to move money abroad

CARACAS, May 18 (Reuters) - Venezuelan companies that are holding cash in dollars to protect themselves from hyperinflation have started paying as much as 7% to have those funds transferred into overseas bank accounts, according to six people with knowledge of the situation. The country’s banks since 2020 have allowed...
Metal MiningWNMT AM 650

Gold diggers: Illegal mining near Colombian town hits Zijin output

BURITICA, Colombia – When China’s Zijin Mining paid $1 billion to buy an extensive gold mine in the Colombian Andes in late 2019, security risks were a top concern, despite an operation by the military which had beat back illegal miners. The company’s pre-deal jitters were warranted: illegal extraction by...
Economythecoinshark.net

The Central Bank Allows Crypto Trading in Nigeria

Today, the Central Bank of Nigeria said that Godwin Emefiele will allow crypto trading. Against the background of the falling market and the reduced capitalisation of major cryptos, the lifting of the ban raises a number of questions. Why now? This is probably due to the inefficiency of the ban on the use of digital assets by financial institutions.
EconomyUS News and World Report

China Renews Push to Allow Land Rights as Collateral to Modernise Farms

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese regulators on Tuesday stepped up efforts to finance the modernisation of farms and widen the range of collateral to back bank loans to the agricultural sector to include rights to the use of some communal land. Qualified agricultural firms are encouraged to issue bonds and list...
Economywibqam.com

Norway appoints new wealth fund supervisor at central bank

OSLO (Reuters) -Norway has appointed Oeystein Boersum as deputy governor and executive board member of its central bank, with a dedicated mandate to supervise the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, the government said on Friday. Boersum, until now chief credit strategist at Swedbank in Oslo, was appointed to a six-year...
RetailCoinTelegraph

American convenience store chain now accepts Bitcoin payments

Retail crypto payment acceptance in the United States continues to grow as Sheetz announces plans to allow the use of digital currencies in its outlets across the country. In a release issued on Thursday, the convenience store chain announced its partnership with digital payments provider Flexa to enable customers to pay for products and services with cryptocurrencies.
Worldvestnikkavkaza.net

Tajikistan liquidates long-struggling banks

Two major banks in Tajikistan, both once considered too big to fail, have been liquidated at the orders of the authorities. The National Bank of Tajikistan, or NBT, said in a statement last week that Agroinvestbank and Tojiksodirotbank, which have been teetering on the verge of collapse for around half a decade, have been wound down because restructuring and recapitalization efforts did nothing to improve their financial situation.
South Africabulawayo24.com

Zimbabwe blocks 'looting' investor

The Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) has declined to renew a chrome export permit for leading chrome producer - African Chrome Fields (ACF) - after unearthing serious irregularities in the way the company was conducting business which bordered on looting, The Sunday Mail Business revealed.
Retailaithority.com

REPAY Partners With Paysafe to Enable US Merchants to Accept Online Cash Payments

Consumers will have access to 60,000 retail locations to make online cash payments to merchants on the REPAY platform using Paysafe’s Paysafecash solution, with transactions recorded in real time. Repay Holdings Corporation, a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, announced a partnership with Paysafe, a leading specialized payments platform, to...
Economyvestnikkavkaza.net

Russia’s Central Bank Chief considers it necessary to wind up anti-crisis measures gradually

Russia’s Central Bank Chief Elvira Nabiullina considers it necessary to gradually wind up the anti-crisis measures to avoid the risks of bubbles on the lending market. "It is necessary to wind up the anti-crisis measures gradually as they have fulfilled their tasks, otherwise we can see the risks of bubbles on the market," she said addressing the State Duma (lower house) on Thursday.
Worldfinancemagnates.com

South Korea Sees Leveraged Crypto Trading as a Threat to Banking

The South Korean central bank has sounded an alarm against the leveraged cryptocurrency trading, which is becoming popular among retail traders and might threaten the country’s financial system, The Korea Herald reported. “An excessive level of leveraged cryptocurrency trading puts households at risk of financial damages considering the instability of...
Congress & Courtsdomigood.com

'The American people deserve to know': US Senate passes bill forcing Biden administration to declassify intelligence on origins of the coronavirus

The United States Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would require the Biden administration and the director of national intelligence to declassify intelligence about the origins of the coronavirus. The bill, put forward by Senators Josh Hawley and Mike Braun, passed by unanimous consent - meaning that none of...
Aerospace & Defense104.1 WIKY

Russia postpones Soyuz-2.1b rocket launch to Friday -Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia has postponed the launch of its Soyuz-2.1b rocket to Friday from Thursday, Interfax news agency quoted Roscosmos space agency as saying. The Soyuz-2.1b rocket was expected to deliver 36 OneWeb satellites into open space, according to Roscosmos. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Chris Reese)