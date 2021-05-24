Health Department Shuts Down Kahului Restaurant for “Imminent Health Hazard”

Maui Nui Botanical Gardens has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to hold Lā ‘Ulu (Breadfruit Day). The event will be held on Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, 150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului, with presentations throughout the week leading up to the event. The purpose of the event is to provide outreach about the use of ‘ulu (breadfruit) to Maui residents and the Native Hawaiian community by showcasing the history of traditional Hawaiian ‘ulu cultivation, publicizing local businesses and nonprofits that promote ‘ulu cultivation and ‘ulu products, and exhibiting horticulture, harvesting, handling, storage, cooking demonstrations and recipes using ‘ulu. The free event celebrates the harvest season for Hawaiian ‘ulu, kinolau (physical form) of Kū, as a symbol of a provider’s kuleana (responsibility) for caring for and feeding their family. The mission of the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens is to foster appreciation and understanding of Maui Nui’s plants and their role in Hawaiian cultural expression, by providing a gathering place for discovery, education, and conservation.