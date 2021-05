Amidst all the recent interest in boxing, TMZ Sports caught up with icon Mike Tyson to catch his take on Jake and Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather. When asked if Jake Paul could win against Mayweather, “Iron Mike” gave a laugh and said, “No. He’s gonna get beat up pretty bad.” Going on to note that he doesn’t believe either of the YouTuber’s has a chance to win against Floyd Mayweather. At the end of the brief encounter, Tyson reveals that he actually likes Jake and Logan Paul, and wouldn’t be interested in meeting them in the ring.