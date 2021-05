Oprah Winfrey says the Duke of Sussex offered to get involved in her mental health docu-series 'The Me You Can't See'. The talk show legend - who sat down with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex for their bombshell tell-all interview this year - was discussing what she was doing with the project with Harry and he offered to help in any way he could, after telling her he believed the two most important issues in the world are "climate change and mental health".