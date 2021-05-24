newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Medical marijuana law changes pass Pennsylvania House panel

Kenosha News.com
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A proposal to permanently adopt pandemic-prompted changes to Pennsylvania's medical marijuana law passed a state House committee on Monday, but most Democrats on the panel voted against allowing grower-producers to use pesticides. The Health Committee voted nearly unanimously to advance to the House floor the proposed...

www.kenoshanews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#State Lawmakers#House Lawmakers#Current Law#Pennsylvania House#Ap#Democrats#The Health Committee#The Health Department#Gop#The Associated Press#Legislative Consent#Drug#Governor#Majority Republicans#Harrisburg#Voters#Pesticides#Hemp Derived Ingredients#Disaster Emergency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Livermore, MESun-Journal

Livermore resident questions changes to medical marijuana ordinance

LIVERMORE — Proposed amendments to the town’s medical marijuana ordinance drew questions and comments at Thursday evening’s hearing on the annual Town Meeting warrant. Residents were invited to participate via Zoom or in person at the Town Office/Fire Station complex to review articles on the June 8 warrant. Voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day at Spruce Mountain Primary School, Gibbs Mill Road.
Michigan State9&10 News

Michigan House Passes Bill to Close Loophole in Marijuana Legislation

The Michigan House has passed legislation that would close a loophole allowing the sale of unregulated THC products. Currently, some products use THC from marijuana, but are not regulated the same way. The new legislation would define all THC products as marijuana, making them subject to the same testing and...
Lawtheintelligencer.com

Letter: Tweaks to medical marijuana law needed now

As someone who has smoked marijuana for decades and considers it a life-saving pain management tool, I was encouraged when New York finally joined the adult-use legalization movement. As heartening as it is to see my fellow New Yorkers embracing cannabis, it is disappointing that the state is dragging its...
Colorado StateDaily Record

Marijuana regulation bill overwhelmingly passes in Colorado House

The Colorado House of Representatives passed the state’s most substantial marijuana regulation policy since legalization on Thursday, intending to crack down on youth access to high-potency THC products and tighten rules for the medical marijuana market. HB21-1317 passed overwhelmingly, 56-8, and moves on to the state Senate, where it is...
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Mississippi House Kills Senate’s Alternate Medical Marijuana Proposal, Leaving Issue’s Fate Up To Courts

Whether Mississippi will have a medical cannabis program now rests with the Supreme Court, which is weighing a challenge to the voter-approved ballot measure. By Geoff Pender, Mississippi Today After bitter debate—and accusations of lawmakers lying and profiteering—the state House killed a Senate bill aimed at creating a legislative alternative to the Mississippi medical marijuana program voters overwhelmingly added to the state constitution in November. Now, the question of whether Mississippi will have a medical marijuana program anytime soon rests with the Supreme Court, which is set to hear next month a challenge to the voter-passed Initiative 65 marijuana program. After multiple parliamentary challenges to Senate Bill 2765 ground business to a halt in the House on Wednesday—the deadline for its passage by that chamber—Ways and Means Chairman Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia, motioned the bill to be “laid on the table.” With the House later adjourning for the day, this killed the measure. Many lawmakers applauded when Lamar made the motion. The bill had brought hours of heated debate in the Senate, and its passage in the House, facing bipartisan opposition, was in doubt even after House amendments. Before the bill was killed, Rep. Joel Bomgar, R-Madison, an ardent supporter and financial backer of Initiative 65, accused Lamar of running “a ruse” and said the bill was aimed at “screwing over everybody who voted for Initiative 65.” Bomgar in committee last week had successfully gutted the Senate bill with an amendment to substitute the language voters passed with Initiative 65. But he claimed this week that his amendment was improperly altered before the bill came to the floor and on Wednesday claimed Lamar planned to revert back to the Senate version all along after Lamar tried to offer a new amendment. “The people have spoken on this,” Bomgar said. “The Supreme…
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Mexico’s Chamber Of Deputies Approves Revised Marijuana Legalization Bill

The Mexican Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday approved a bill to legalize marijuana nationwide, though lawmakers are still debating possible amendments before it’s formally sent back to the Senate. The Senate approved an initial version of the cannabis legislation late last year, and the Chamber of Deputies was expected to take it up sooner—but that process was delayed, in part due to complications resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Now, two days after the Health and Justice committees amended and advanced the bill, lawmakers passed it on the floor in a 316-129 vote, with 23 abstentions. While many legislators have personally advocated for the need for reform, it’s also the case that these actions come in response to a Supreme Court mandate. The court deemed the prohibition on personal possession and cultivation of cannabis unconstitutional in a 2018 ruling and tasked lawmakers with enacting a policy change. #ÚltimaHora 316 votos a favor, 129 en contra y 23 abstenciones. Avalan, en lo general, dictamen que expide la Ley Federal para la Regulación del #Cannabis, y reforma y adiciona disposiciones de la Ley General de Salud y el Código Penal Federal. pic.twitter.com/IE43F4ECK2 — Cámara de Diputados (@Mx_Diputados) March 10, 2021 Dep. Arturo Hernandez Tapia said at the beginning of Wednesday’s debate that legalization represents a “historic opportunity to end decades of a hypocritical and moralistic attitudes that restricted the freedom of people,” whereas prohibition is an example of an “unjustified paternalism and state perfectionism.” Under the proposal that’s since emerged, adults 18 and older would be allowed to purchase and possess up to 28 grams of marijuana and cultivate up to six plants for personal use. But deputies have made revisions in committee to the Senate-approved version, including to the regulatory structure, rules for the commercial market and licensing policies, among other components.…
U.S. Politicsmountainvalleynewspaper.com

Medical Marijuana Legalized

By Sherri Blevins On Monday, May 17, 2021, Governor Ivey signed Senate Bill 46, legalizing marijuana for medical purposes. Alabama joined 36 other states in taking this action. This bill has been in the works since 2019. Senator Tim Melson introduced the bill in 2019, and since that time, support…