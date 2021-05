PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A mom in northeast Portland is warning other parents about a man she says tried to lure her son into his car Sunday night. Kattie Haws told FOX 12 it happened just off Northeast 165th and Northeast Sandy at around 8:19 p.m. when her 8-year-old son was taking their dog out. Haws says her son was right outside the front door when a man in a black car pulled up and tried to get her son into his car.