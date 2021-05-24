Collin's Corner: Johntay Cook's latest with OU, visits & more
Collin Kennedy catches up with the elite 2023 DeSoto wide receiver. The two talk OU communication, visit plans, a potential 'major change' and more.247sports.com
Collin Kennedy catches up with the elite 2023 DeSoto wide receiver. The two talk OU communication, visit plans, a potential 'major change' and more.247sports.com
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.