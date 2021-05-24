Collin's Corner: Johntay Cook's latest with OU, visits & more

It's no secret: The Oklahoma Sooners face high expectations for the 2021 season. However, the Big 12 Conference as a whole will provide plenty of intrigue along the way. Texas has a new head coach, Iowa State has nearly everyone returning from a title-contending squad and the rest of the league has a chance to bounce-back from a COVID-ridden season. With the spring wrapped up, 247Sports' Riley Gates looked ahead to the season and tried to predict when each team might face its first loss of the season.