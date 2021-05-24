newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

5-24-21 Nicole Sandler Show – Turn Away from Hate, Before It’s Too Late

nicolesandler.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDownload here or click below to play, (or watch the video at the bottom of the page!) It’s a new week, with the same ugly shit rearing its head. That people around the world don’t know the difference between a Zionist and a Jew is sad, but unfortunately also prevalent in our world where televised lies are presented as “news” and education is not a priority.

nicolesandler.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norman Finkelstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Holocaust#Brown Books#Jews#Video News#Violence#Zionist#Asian Americans#Hate#Attacks#Gaza
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Americas
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Society
Related
Advocacyncadvertiser.com

Letter: Wake up, America, before it's too late

I hope most of you are aware of our present “crisis.” Most of the protests going on presently are violent, destroying properties, lives, while claiming our country is racist, which is far from the truth. The looting is just another excuse for robbing others. Money that is supporting BLM and...
Books & Literaturetheboar.org

‘Cancel culture’ is a shameful stain on the book world

You must be thinking: it’s that guy, complaining again, about the power and influence of publishers, and cancel culture’s latest foray into books. By now, I’m sure you’ve heard the term ‘cancel culture’ and either hate it, don’t care, or say it’s not real. Sadly, it is, and it’s nothing new; Sohini Kumar and Reece Goodall debated book banning half a decade ago in a Boar Books article. You could say Hobbes and Mandeville were victims of a moral-religious ‘cancel culture’ in the 17th and 18th centuries, and everyone should know the Salman Rushdie affair. This was where his 1988 novel, The Satanic Verses, lead to a fatwā from Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khomeini, ordering his execution, leading to the firebombing of bookstores, public rallies with mass book burnings, and people associated with the book attacked, grievously injured, or even killed, like Hitoshi Igarashi, the book’s Japanese translator. William Nygaard, the Norwegian publisher, survived three bullets in his back.
ReligionForward

The silence from my Christian colleagues is deafening

In a famous Hasidic story, a rabbi asks his disciple: “Do you love me?”. To which the disciple replies: “Of course I love you!”. The rabbi continues. “Do you know what causes me pain?” he asks. “Rabbi, how can I know what causes you pain?”. To which the rabbi responds:...
Books & Literaturetnledger.com

Pandemic got you down? Give ‘Unstoppable’ a read

Nothing can hold you back. You’ve been through the storm and survived, and it’s made you stronger. Now you’ve seen the future, and that’s yours, too. People can scoff. They’ll loudly express their doubts. You’ll have your detractors but as in the new biography, “Unstoppable” by Joshua M. Greene, once your mind’s made up, it’s full speed ahead.
Violent CrimesDecider

‘The View’: Meghan McCain Says Gun Ownership Has “Spiked” Because People Are “Feeling Very Unsafe In Our Country”

Meghan McCain Lashes Out at Whoopi Goldberg on 'The View': "Why Are You Cutting Me Off?" As a vocal supporter of the Second Amendment, The View host Meghan McCain has made her stance on guns in American very clear over the years. In the wake of another devastating mass shooting in America — in which a gunman killed nine people at a San Jose rail yard — McCain told her co-hosts she thinks its “tonally inappropriate and insensitive” to “proselytize” her thoughts on the Second Amendment after events like yesterday’s.
AdvocacyNew Haven Register

Letter: Wake up, America, before it's too late

I hope most of you are aware of our present “crisis.” Most of the protests going on presently are violent, destroying properties, lives, while claiming our country is racist, which is far from the truth. The looting is just another excuse for robbing others. Money that is supporting BLM and...