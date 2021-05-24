newsbreak-logo
Wingdale, NY

Obituary, LeRoy M. Sterry

By Harlem Valley News
theharlemvalleynews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeRoy M. Sterry, 67, a resident of Wingdale, NY, formerly of New Milford, CT, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at his home in Wingdale, NY. Mr. Sterry was a Roll-Off Truck Driver for Royal Carting in Hopewell Junction, NY. Born on October 1, 1954 in Mahopac, NY, he...

