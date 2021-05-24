Special Weather Statement in Marathon County, Wisconsin

A 45-year-old man is jailed on a $1 million cash bond after he allegedly shot and critically wounded a man Saturday morning at a home on Wausau’s west side. Michael L. Turner is being held on preliminary charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Turner was captured in Marquette County about an hour after the shooting during a high-risk traffic stop and was transported to the Marathon County Jail. He was alone at the time of his arrest.