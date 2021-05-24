Special Weather Statement in Marathon County, Wisconsin
A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN LINCOLN AND NORTH CENTRAL MARATHON COUNTIES... At 659 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Council Grounds State Park, or 15 miles northwest of Wausau, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds to around 30 mph, nickel size hail, and heavy rainfall are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Merrill, Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp, Council Grounds State Park, Dutch Corners, Hamburg, Dudley, Little Chicago, Otis, Gleason and Bill Cross Rapids Wildlife Area. This includes U.S. Highway 51 between mile markers 197 and 203, and between mile markers 205 and 222. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.