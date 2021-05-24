newsbreak-logo
Lil Nas X Splits His Pants While Performing on Saturday Night Live

By C. Vernon Coleman II
Q98.5
 3 days ago
Lil Nas X let it all hang out during his debut on Saturday Night Live this weekend. On Saturday (May 22), the "Old Town Road" artist was the musical guest on the long-running sketch comedy show, on which he performed his two latest singles: "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" and "Sun Goes Down." During his sexually-charged rendition of "Montero," which included several male dancers and Lil Nas X himself performing on a pole, the Atlanta rhymer's pants split mid-performance.

