Logan, UT

Logan Family Center closing after 25 years

By Charles McCollum staff writer
Herald-Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past year proved to be a perfect storm for a small support service for low-income residents and their children known as the Logan Family Center. After 25 years of providing a toy library, themed events for kids, a preschool and other family resources, the center at 50 S. 400 East in Logan was presented with a series of obstacles that led it to decide to make this summer its last.

www.hjnews.com
