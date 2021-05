The Senate vote to create a commission to investigate the Capitol Riots on January 6th was delayed yesterday but, did get voted down today. The law fell short of the 10 Senate Republican votes they need to advance it. Overnight, Republican Senators delayed passage of a bill which is designed to increase American competitiveness with China which means the vote on the bill to create the commission also had to wait. Supporters of the commission pleaded with the GOP throughout the week in order to convince 10 Republicans to back it. We do not know who voted for what, just yet, but three Senators Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine had indicated their plans to join Democrats to support the bill.