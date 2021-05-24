newsbreak-logo
Howard Kurtz Reacts To Rick Santorum, Chris Cuomo Scandals Roiling CNN

Radio NB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoward Kurtz, host of Fox News Channel’s “MediaBuzz” joined the Guy Benson Show to react to CNN cutting ties with contributor Rick Santorum over comments about Native Americans, ‘News’ anchor Chris Cuomo caught participating in Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s legal calls. Howard Kurtz reacted by saying,. “Well, first of all, of...

U.S. PoliticsHuffingtonPost

These Are The Offensive Things Rick Santorum Said Even Before He Was Axed From CNN

CNN severed ties with political pundit Rick Santorum this week over his racist remarks about Native Americans. But a montage assembled by “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” on Thursday shows how the former Republican senator and twice-failed GOP presidential candidate ― and frequent defender of ex-President Donald Trump ― has been spouting controversial and inflammatory comments for years.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Jake Tapper backs criticism of his CNN colleague Chris Cuomo

Tapper was asked on a New York Times podcast about Cuomo's apology for advising his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on his sexual harassment scandal. “I cannot imagine a world in which anybody in journalism thinks that that was appropriate,” said Tapper. “And he said, Chris, in his apology that he delivered on air, said that he put us in a bad spot. And I would also agree with that.”
TV & Videoskosu.org

Controversy Continues To Dog CNN's Chris Cuomo

CNN host Chris Cuomo admitted to advising his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on public messaging regarding sexual harassment allegations. But CNN decided against disciplining their primetime star. Here & Now‘s Robin Young discusses the ongoing fallout with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik. This article was originally published on...
U.S. Politicsarcamax.com

Victory for the Santorum Squashers

Rick Santorum's gig as a CNN contributor came to an abrupt halt on May 22. Leftists on Twitter finally found a pretext for their crusade to rid CNN of this turbulent conservative. The former senator suggested in an April 23 speech that America's founding documents didn't draw on Native American culture.
EntertainmentPosted by
The Hill

Santorum blames 'cancel culture' for CNN firing

Former CNN senior political commentator Rick Santorum blamed "cancel culture" for his firing from the network over the weekend, following disparaging comments he made regarding Native Americans. "CNN has a right to fire me if they don’t like what I’m saying or what I'm doing," Santorum said during an appearance...
PoliticsAdWeek

Jeff Zucker Says Chris Cuomo ‘Made a Mistake’ By Joining Strategy Calls With New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

During a CNN town hall with staffers, the first since the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger was announced last week, WarnerMedia News and Sports chairman Jeff Zucker was asked why Cuomo Primetime anchor Chris Cuomo wasn’t disciplined for participating in strategy sessions with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and his aides on how the governor should respond to allegations of sexual harassment.
Entertainmentredlakenationnews.com

NAJA applauds CNN for cutting ties with Rick Santorum

OKLAHOMA CITY— The Native American Journalists Association applauds CNN for hearing our call to remove Rick Santorum from his commentator position. On April 26, NAJA released a statement cautioning Indigenous journalists against working with CNN and called for Santorum’s dismissal in light of his racist comments at the Young America Foundation’s conference.
Presidential Electionprimetimer.com

Rick Santorum

Showing 1 - 7 of 7 articles tagged "Rick Santorum" Rick Santorum tells Sean Hannity his CNN firing was due to "cancel culture" The conservative political pundit and former U. CNN President Jeff Zucker addresses Chris Cuomo's "mistake" at town meeting with staff. Sources say Zucker held a virtual town...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

CNN cuts ties with Rick Santorum over disparaging comments

CNN is cutting ties with former Republican senator and current TV analyst Rick Santorum over disparaging comments he made about Native American culture. On CNN, Santorum was a senior political commentator who was often tasked with giving the Republican point of view during campaign coverage. His parting ways with the network was confirmed Saturday by Alison Rudnick, vice president of HLN Communications and CNN Diversity and Inclusion.
EntertainmentWashington Post

Rick Santorum refuses to apologize, loses CNN job

Rick Santorum would rather not apologize for racist remarks than lose his job as a commentator with CNN. On Saturday, HuffPost reported that the network had dropped Santorum, who had been a paid analyst since 2017. Network spokesman Matt Dornic confirmed that CNN had “parted ways” with Santorum, formerly a two-term senator from Pennsylvania. The move followed comments by Santorum on April 23 at the Standing Up For Faith & Freedom Conference of the Young America’s Foundation. “We came here and created a blank slate. We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here,” he told attendees. “I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.” Those words prompted well-reasoned complaints — including from Native American groups — that Santorum’s message was racist. But, perhaps because those comments were uttered off CNN’s air, the network didn’t issue a statement at the time.