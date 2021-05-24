newsbreak-logo
Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) Explains Why He Voted For The January 6th Commission

Radio NB
 3 days ago

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH/16) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to discuss why he voted for the January 6th commission and the Covid-19 lab leak theory. “Yes. Two things. The first I would say is you’re absolutely right that it’s going to be looked at one way or the other. So the question isn’t, do we have a commission or not? The question is, do we have a bipartisan commission structure like 9/11 where we might get something out of it? Or do we have a deeply partisan commission that looks and feels a whole lot like the impeachment hearings, the first impeachment hearings? I personally think it would be more beneficial to have the former so a bipartisan group that looks a lot more like the 9/11 Commission, which is what we voted on, and that’s why I voted in favor of it. The second is sort of a basic point, which I think we sometimes forget, which is what was January six. January six was an attack on the Capitol. It was attack on the Congress. It was an attack on the constitutional order. Whenever we’ve had similar attacks in the history of our nation, we’ve done everything we could to prevent it again. I think we have a responsibility as a Congress to make sure that January six never happens again. And I want to know that we’re taking the right steps to do that. And I think a commission can help us in that regard.”

radionb.com
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s Anthony Gonzalez, Dave Joyce among few House Republicans who joined vote to establish bipartisan commission to probe Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to establish an independent bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol with support from just 35 of the legislative body’s 211 Republicans, including Northeast Ohio’s Dave Joyce and Anthony Gonzalez. The commission would consist of five...
Congress & Courtsspectrumnews1.com

Could impeachment vote stop Rep. Gonzalez’s political rise?

WASHINGTON, D.C. — It’s been four months since Ohio Congressman Anthony Gonzalez joined nine other Republican House members in voting to impeach former President Donald Trump. What You Need To Know. Four months after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez is trying to remain focused on...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Just when it needs people like Cheney and Gonzalez the most, GOP goes the other way

CLEVELAND -- This must be a great time to be a liberal Democrat. Even though that passionate but misguided tribe has enlisted in an increasingly socialist political philosophy that is not shared by the majority of the American people – and one that has been soundly rejected when the voting public has had the chance – all they have to do is sit back placidly and watch the opposition self-destruct before their very eyes.
Cuyahoga County, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio Republican Party says Rep. Anthony Gonzalez should resign: Capitol Letter

Going Gonzo: U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez on Friday became the latest pro-impeachment House Republican to be raked over the coals by his state’s party. But as Jeremy Pelzer reports, the Ohio Republican Party not only voted to censure Gonzalez, but also passed an impromptu resolution calling for his resignation. Gonzalez didn’t respond Friday, though U.S. Sen. Rob Portman issued a statement supporting the Rocky River Republican.
Janesville, WIPosted by
The Janesville Gazette

Rep. Steil explains vote on Jan. 6 commission

Rep. Bryan Steil said he voted against a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol because it wasn’t necessary. “There are numerous ongoing federal investigations, including within the U.S. Department of Justice, which has already resulted in over 400 criminals being charged, as well as a bipartisan Senate committee investigation whose report is due out in the coming weeks,” the Janesville Republican said in an emailed response to a Gazette question.
Congress & Courtskfdi.com

Senate fails to approve commission on January 6th attack on the Capitol

Senate Republicans have blocked the creation of a bipartisan panel to study the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The Senate fell sort of the 60 votes needed to consider a House-passed bill that would have formed a 10-member commission evenly split between the two parties. Kansas senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall voted with the majority to oppose the commission.