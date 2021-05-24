Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Pecos County, Texas
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. — A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL PECOS COUNTY... At 708 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Pecos County. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 270 and 280. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH.