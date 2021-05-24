newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockley County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Hockley County, Texas

claimspages.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. — A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HOCKLEY...SOUTHWESTERN HALE AND SOUTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES... At 708 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Littlefield, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Littlefield, Anton, Amherst, Fieldton, Spade and Whitharral. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH.

www.claimspages.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Anton, TX
City
Amherst, TX
City
Hockley, TX
City
Spade, TX
City
Whitharral, TX
City
Littlefield, TX
Local
Texas Cars
County
Hockley County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Northeastern Hockley#Hail Damage#Expect Wind Damage#Trees#Vehicles#Radar#Siding#Impact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
Related
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Never drive through water of unknown depth. Be aware that road surfaces may become washed out. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Cottle; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Parmer; Stonewall; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for Portions of northwest and the Panhandle of Texas, including the following areas, in northwest Texas, Bailey, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Stonewall, Terry and Yoakum. In the Panhandle of Texas, Briscoe, Castro, Hall, Parmer and Swisher. * From Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop across the area late this afternoon and evening, and will also produce locally intense rainfall. There will be a risk for local rainfall totals in excess of 4 inches from these storms that could cause flash flooding. * Flash flooding may occur from these storms as well as rapid water rises through draws and arroyos. Local drainage systems could become overwhelmed. Local roads may become impassable and road closures are possible.
Hale County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Terry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hale; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Terry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR LUBBOCK...LYNN...TERRY...EASTERN HOCKLEY...SOUTHWESTERN HALE AND SOUTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 916 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles east of Spade to 6 miles northwest of Shallowater to 3 miles north of Wolfforth to 11 miles southeast of Locketville to 3 miles northwest of Welch, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lubbock, Levelland, Brownfield, Slaton, Abernathy, Tahoka, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Idalou, Anton, Ransom Canyon, Cotton Center, New Moore, Spade, Lubbock South Plains Mall, Locketville, Slide, Woodrow, Reese Center and Lubbock International Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bailey, Cochran, Hockley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bailey; Cochran; Hockley THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAILEY NORTHEASTERN COCHRAN AND NORTHWESTERN HOCKLEY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Texas.
Hockley County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hockley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hockley The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Cochran County in northwestern Texas Western Hockley County in northwestern Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 459 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Cochran and Western Hockley Counties and along Farm to Market Road 1780 east of Morton.
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Floyd, Garza, Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 15:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Cochran; Crosby; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Parmer; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...The South Plains and the southern Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result.
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Cochran; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Parmer; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTH PLAINS, WESTERN ROLLING PLAINS, AND SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * Timing...Noon until midnight. * Wind...West southwesterly approaching 30 mph becoming northerly late Saturday evening. * Humidity...5 to 10 percent. * Fuels...Dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.