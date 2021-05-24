Interested in Nursing? How to Build a Great Career for Yourself

The CDC is relaxing precautions for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but for those working on the front lines, the fight is not over yet. CHI Health St. Elizabeth’s intensive care unit has been a hub for treating COVID-19 patients for the past year and for nurses new and old, a place where learning and adapting are constant. “Keeping an open mind and being able to change with these new theories and the new treatments that come out is what I would have told myself a year ago,” said Jacob Steiner. “If I could have, it’s something I’ve really relied on and something that’s really helped me grow in the past year.”