newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Interested in Nursing? How to Build a Great Career for Yourself

By CLN Editors
Conscious Life News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNursing is an excellent career choice to get into. Getting started just takes a few weeks, or you can transfer into it and make a big career change for yourself in just a few short years. Nurses can work their way up into very important positions and make well over six figure salaries. FNP nurses in 22 different states can even open up their own clinic, and all they need is to find top online FNP programs to get started with their qualifications.

consciouslifenews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Research#Nursing Skills#Nursing Care#Nursing Schools#Nursing Shortage#Nursing And Nurses#Work Experience#Health Care#Medical Care#Build A Great Career#Lnp#Cna#Advanced Practice#Aprn#The Nurse Anesthetist#Msn#Hospital Clinic#Nursing Diplomas#Holistic Care#Care Plans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Jobs
Related
Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

New nurses reflect on past year, career choice

The CDC is relaxing precautions for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but for those working on the front lines, the fight is not over yet. CHI Health St. Elizabeth’s intensive care unit has been a hub for treating COVID-19 patients for the past year and for nurses new and old, a place where learning and adapting are constant. “Keeping an open mind and being able to change with these new theories and the new treatments that come out is what I would have told myself a year ago,” said Jacob Steiner. “If I could have, it’s something I’ve really relied on and something that’s really helped me grow in the past year.”
Public Healthweku.org

EKU College Of Nursing Chair Says Interest In Caregiving Moves In Two Directions

The chair of Eastern Kentucky University’s College of Nursing said interest in the health care profession moves in two directions right now. Brooke Bentley said a year of coronavirus and the associated stress has caused some nurses to leave nursing. But, she noted, others are enrolling in nursing programs because they feel compelled to do so. One point is clear, Bentley added, there are nursing jobs open right now. “Most hospitals have a fair number of vacancies for nurses. They have beds that they cannot fill because they do not have staffing for those,” said Bentley.
New York City, NYDiverse: Issues in Higher Educatio

Pandemic Brings Increased Interest to Nursing Profession

Meghan Wenzinger, a rising senior at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, recalled her mother—who is a nurse practitioner—receiving a letter from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo last spring, asking for extra health care support for COVID-19 patients in New York City. Wanting to help but also lacking experience,...
Baton Rouge, LAwbrz.com

Nursing school graduates prepare to start careers amid the pandemic

BATON ROUGE - There’s a new class of graduates at Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University joining the workforce in Louisiana. Many of them include nurses who are badly needed in their community and elsewhere. On Saturday at the Raising Canes River Center, graduates from FranU's School of Nursing crossed...
Public HealthGovernment Technology

Losing a Job for Not Being Vaccinated for COVID-19

(TNS) - When Melissa Fisher learned she’d have to get vaccinated to keep her job, she tried to fight it. Fisher, who works in an assisted living and memory care facility run by Chicago -based Enlivant, gave the company a letter from her pastor explaining her religious objection. Fisher also volunteered to get tested for COVID-19 each week, rather than be vaccinated.
Health Servicesaccessnepa.com

Allied Hospice director dedicates career to palliative nursing

Kelly Langan’s nurturing heart led her to her dream job. After Langan helped care for her grandmother while she was a high school student, she realized she had a passion for taking care of others, which inspired her to pursue a career in nursing. Her path led her through caring for patients as well as teaching future generations of nurses and landed her where she is today as director of inpatient hospice services at Allied Services Hospice in both Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. A position she was promoted to in February, Langan is in charge of coordinating admission, staff education and scheduling, compliance, day-to-day operations and more.
Ovid, MIArgus Press

O-E senior hopes to aid others through nursing career

OVID-ELSIE — Senior Emily Sopocy’s twin sister, Mary, was the Argus-Press Student of the Week in March. Her individual bragging rights didn’t last long. Now it’s Emily’s turn. Emily Sopocy, 18, carries a 4.11 GPA and is planning on attending Saginaw Valley State University to pursue nursing. “I am unsure...
Health Servicesdailynurse.com

How DNPs are Steering the Future of Nursing

Whether you are focused on being a clinician, an educator, in shaping health policies—or a combination of these—earning a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree helps you gain the skills and assemble the tools you need to be a force for change in 21st-century nursing practice. As one DailyNurse contributor, recent DNP grad Patrick M. Nobles, DNP, FNP-BC, CNL, sees it, “My thoughts on having a career as a nurse include how versatile and applicable the [DNP degree] is to many career paths. The DNP degree echoes that versatility and can be utilized in many different career settings.”
Yucaipa, CAcraftonhills.edu

Crafton is a Viable Pathway to a Career in Nursing

This is the first installment of a series profiling Crafton Hills College alumni who have obtained their prerequisite courses for nursing programs and moved on to careers as Registered Nurses (RNs). Jamie Robards knows hardship well. The Crafton alum was born prematurely, which left him with physical and cognitive disabilities...
Health Serviceshomehealthcarenews.com

4 Tips for Choosing a Home-Based Care Compliance Training Program

Amidst the COVID-19 emergency, home health providers are busier than ever. Along with the already growing preference for home-based care, the public health emergency has accelerated the idea that the home is often the safest place to receive care. For home health providers, this trend increases the need to keep...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
WKYC

Cleveland nurses write book about their profession to inspire interest

CLEVELAND — In science and history classes, kids may learn about famous scientists or doctors, but rarely do they learn about nurses. That’s what prompted two local nurses to write a book called "Luminaries of the Past: Stories of Fifty Extraordinary Nurses.” It’s full of a diverse group of nurses who changed medical history.
Educationpsychreg.org

Working Mum Switches Career to Nursing Thanks to Flexible Coventry University Degree

A working mother-of-two has switched careers to become a nurse after enrolling on Coventry University’s new flexible learning adult nursing degree. Forty-year-old Ann Hadley is among the first cohort of students to study for the BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing Blended Learning degree, which offers a flexible way to study that makes it easier to balance with family life and part-time work.
Collegesredlandscommunitynews.com

Bootcamp for students interested in careers in emergency medicine

A partnership between American Medical Response (AMR) and Crafton Hills College is creating a clear pathway to employment for high school students who have the interest and compassion needed to be on the front lines of emergency response. Twenty-five students will be selected to attend a free two-week boot camp...
Mental Healthcampusrecmag.com

How to Support Mental Health in Your Rec Center

It’s a normal part of life to experience occasional anxiety or feel low and sad at times. It is when these feelings are persistent, seemingly uncontrollable, overwhelming and interferes with our daily lives, that anxiety and depression can be disabling. Mental health has been and continues to be stigmatized. In...
wolterskluwer.com

How to refresh your nursing curriculum

I love spring. What a joy to open the windows and let fresh air in. It's the season of new things and of refreshing old things. I look forward to longer days, warmer weather, and my plant catalog full of ideas. It is nice to consider small changes around the house - new paint, window treatments, or area rugs - and also plan for that one big renovation project.
Healthmuncievoice.com

How to Advocate for Yourself At the Doctor

Everyone has the ultimate responsibility for their own health. Yet, so often there’s the expectation that you are supposed to accept as given any advice, treatment, or diagnoses that medical professionals offer. Yes, it is important to remember that they have expertise that you don’t, but your relationship with them should be predicated on mutual trust and respect. By choosing to be your own health advocate, you are empowering yourself to make the choices about your body and your health that are right for you.
Economymarketscale.com

The Marking Minute: Building a Career at Presco

While many companies look at positions as just job,. Presco commits to providing careers for its workforce. The Marking Minute host Daniel Litwin chatted with Kelly Brown, HR Representative, to learn more. “We have a wide variety of different positions, from entry-level to sales and administrative,” Brown said. The inclusive...